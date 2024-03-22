Which is the best Salvage Yard location in GTA Online?

Many players must be wondering about the best Salvage Yard location in GTA Online. This is especially true if they are looking to set up their own Salvage Yard business. This is the newest business in the game, introduced with The Chop Shop update. It helps in making lots of money via Vehicle Robberies and occasionally lets players claim a car for much lesser than its standard price tag.

Notably, Rockstar Games have discounted Salvage Yard properties and upgrades this week, making it the best time to get one. For those interested, the best Salvage Yard location in GTA Online is Murreita Heights, and here's why.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Why Murrieta Heights is the best Salvage Yard location in GTA Online

GTA Online players can buy a Salvage Yard from the Maze Bank Foreclosures website. There are five options available to choose from, but going for one in Los Santos is the best approach.

This is because most GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery missions take place in the city and setting up this business here will help in saving time.

There are three Salvage Yards in Los Santos, but the one in Murrieta Heights is the best.

The best Salvage Yard location (Image via YouTube/TGG)

One of the main reasons why Murrieta Heights is the best Salvage Yard location in GTA Online is its position on the map. This property has great connectivity and is very easy to access. The space outside its main entrance is enough to fit your Personal Vehicle or even a mid-sized helicopter such as the Sparrow.

The Salvage Yard located in Strawberry is also a pretty decent choice, but the one in Murrieta Heights is cheaper, which makes it the overall best option.

Those interested should note that the Murrieta Heights Salvage Yard costs $2,420,000 on regular days. However, all Salvage Yard properties have been discounted by 25% through March 27, 2024 as part of the ongoing GTA Online weekly update.

Expand Tweet

While purchasing a property for this business, you will also have the option to equip some upgrades. If feasible, do get a Tow Truck and the Staff Upgrade. Acquiring the former unlocks Tow Truck Service missions that are easy to beat.

The payout is received after 96 minutes of completing a Tow Truck Service mission, but the time taken can be reduced to 48 minutes by equipping the Staff upgrade.

Notably, Salvage Yard upgrades have also been discounted by 25% as part of the current GTA Online weekly discounts.

The main money makers of this business are Salvage Yard Robberies. These jobs are like heists and generally reward well over $200,000 for selling a stolen vehicle.

A recent update for the business also allows players to claim one Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle for a minimal fee, but Rockstar Games will decide which of these cars can be claimed.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Can you afford the Murrieta Heights Salvage Yard? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion