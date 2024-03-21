Rockstar gives huge GTA Online weekly discounts on select vehicles till March 27, 2024

GTA Online weekly discounts by Rockstar Games are back with another set of vehicles on sale this week. Starting today, players can dive into the virtual world of Grand Theft Auto Online and save thousands of in-game dollars on purchasing new automobiles from the likes of HVY, Mammoth, and Pegassi. One new business property is also available at a 25% discount throughout the week.

GTA Online weekly discounts: Every item on sale this week by Rockstar Games (March 21-27, 2024)

The newly released GTA Online weekly update lets players claim up to 40% discount on various vehicles and one business property, with the help of which they can start a new source of income.

Here’s a brief list of items on sale in the latest GTA Online weekly discounts by Rockstar Games:

B-11 Strikeforce (40% off)

HVY APC (40% off)

HVY Chernobog (40% off)

HVY Insurgent Pick-Up (40% off)

Pegassi Weaponised Ignus (30% off)

Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec (30% off)

Pump Shotgun via Gun Van (30% off)

Salvage Yard property (25% off)

Salvage Yard Upgrades (25% off)

These GTA Online weekly discounts will be available till March 27, 2024, and a new sale will begin on March 28, 2024.

GTA Online weekly discounts: What would be the best investment this week? (March 21-27, 2024)

While stealing Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles is an interesting task every week, the best investment this week would be the HVY Insurgent Pick-Up. It’s a Light Armored Personnel Vehicle (LAPV) based on the real-life Terradyne Armored Vehicles, specifically the RPV. Rockstar Games added the off-road vehicle in 2015 as part of the Heists update.

While the Insurgent Pick-Up retains mostly the same design as its regular version, it has the following characteristics differentiating it from the others:

External roll cage.

A dedicated turret section on the roof.

No enclosed compartment on the rear section and the rear door.

A machine gun turret resembling the real-life Browning M2HB .50 caliber machine gun.

Unlike the GTA Online podium car, the Insurgent Pick-Up can go up to 91.50 mph (147.25 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:19.641. It comes with bullet-proof tires by default that are immune to both bullet fire damage and spike-strip damage.

The LAPV is generally available for $1,795,000-$1,350,000. However, the latest weekly discounts allow players to grab it for as low as $1,077,000-$810,000 from the Warstock Cache & Carry website.

With GTA 6 rumored to be playable at 60 fps on PS5, it’s the best time to invest in new sets of wheels and wreak havoc in Los Santos while waiting for the next game.

