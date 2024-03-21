New GTA Online Podium Car & Prize Ride (March 21-27, 2024)

GTA Online Podium car and Prize Ride for a brand new week are now available in Los Santos, giving collectors another chance to win two of the interesting vehicles the game has to offer. This week’s Podium car in GTA Online is the HVY Nightshark, a four-seater armored SUV. Additionally, gamers can claim the Vapid Winky, a three-seater off-road light utility vehicle (LUV), as the Prize Ride.

Let’s learn briefly about the latest set of the GTA Online Podium car and the Prize Ride available throughout March 27, 2024.

GTA Online Podium Car: HVY Nightshark

The current GTA Online podium car, the HVY Nightshark, has been a part of the game since 2017 with the Gunrunning update. The armored automobile seems to have been inspired by the following real-life vehicles:

Dartz Kombat – Overall design

– Overall design Dartz Black Shark – Front fascia

The GTA Online podium car can reach a top speed of 104.75 mph (168.58 km/h) and complete a lap in an average time of 1:07.636. The best part about this automobile is its tough armor that can take up to eight stick bombs or eight RPGs without getting destroyed. It is also equipped with four front-facing machine guns that can annihilate targets in mere seconds.

If players want to get the HVY Nightshark for free after the latest GTA Online weekly update, they must visit The Diamond Casino & Resort and spin the Lucky Wheel once every 24 hours until they get it.

Prize Ride of the week: Vapid Winky

The Vapid Winky is a military vehicle that debuted in 2020 as part of The Cayo Perico Heist update. It was supposed to be in the GTA 5 story mode as well; however, it later got cut during development. Its design is based on the following real-life automobiles:

Willys MB

Ford GPW

Ford M151

Unlike the free Obey 8F Drafter, the Winky can only reach a top speed of 72.00 mph (115.87 km/h), making it one of the slowest land vehicles in the game. It also takes about 1:32.460 to complete one lap on average.

To win the Winky, players must win the Los Santos Car Meet Series in the top three positions for two consecutive days.

