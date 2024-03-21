New GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles (March 21-27, 2024)

A new group of GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles is now available, ready to be stolen by daredevil players this week. Players can get their hands on some interesting sets of rides while completing the Salvage Yard Robbery missions by March 27, 2024. While none of them are claimable, this week’s featured selection includes vehicles from the likes of Willard, Truffade, and Dewbauchee.

GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles this week: Eudora, Z-Type, and Vagner (March 21-27, 2024)

The newest GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles available throughout March 27, 2024, are an interesting mix of different types of automobiles. Let’s learn briefly about this week’s rides: Willard Eudora, Truffade Z-Type, and Dewbauchee Vagner.

1) Willard Eudora

The Willard Eudora is a four-door, full-size vintage sedan that debuted in the game on March 16, 2023, as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars update. It is highly based on the following real-life automobiles:

1959 Chevrolet Impala

1960 Pontiac Ventura Vista

1960 Buick Invicta

While the latest GTA Online weekly update doesn’t give any boost to the Eudora’s performance, it can still reach a top speed of 109.00 mph (175.42 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:17.044.

2) Dewbauchee Vagner

The Dewbauchee Vagner is a two-door prototype hypercar classified as a supercar in the game. The GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicle has taken inspiration from the following:

Aston Martin Valkyrie

Jaguar C-X75

Porsche Mission E

Nio EP9

Bugatti Chiron

Unlike the latest GTA Online podium car, the Vagner can reach a maximum speed of 126.75 mph (203.98 km/h) and complete one lap in 0:59.194, making it one the fastest Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles in the game this week.

3) Truffade Z-Type

The Truffade Z-Type is a two-door sports classic car in GTA Online inspired by the following real-life rides:

1937 Bugatti Type 57SC Atlantic

Bugatti Type 51 Dubos

1936 Delahaye 135 Competition Court Teardrop Coupé

1939–1943 Alfa Romeo 6C 2500SS Spider

Delahaye 145 V12 Coupé Chapron

When it comes to performance, the Z-Type can go up to a speed of 126.25 mph (203.18 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:09.368.

The next batch of Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles in GTA Online will arrive on March 28, 2024.

