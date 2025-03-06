Best graphics settings for GTA 5 Enhanced Edition on PC

Picking the best graphics settings for the newly launched GTA 5 Enhanced Edition on PC can be challenging. The game features a plethora of new settings that were previously unavailable for the platform. Making the right choices in this regard is important since it not only affects how the game looks but also impacts its performance.

This article lists the various GTA 5 Enhanced Edition graphics settings that you can access and which ones offer the best visuals without hampering performance.

Note: Some aspects of this article reflect the personal and subjective opinions of the writer.

Best graphics settings you should use in GTA 5 Enhanced Edition on PC

Before you download the GTA 5 Enhanced Edition for PC and mess around with the settings, ensure that your rig meets the system requirements. This will help you judge if the graphics settings recommended below will work on your system.

Here are the official system requirements to run the GTA 5 Enhanced Edition on PC:

Minimum settings:

Operating System: Windows 10 (latest service pack)

Windows 10 (latest service pack) Processor: Intel Core i7-4770/AMD FX -9590

Intel Core i7-4770/AMD FX -9590 Memory: 8GB RAM

8GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 (4GB VRAM)/AMD Radeon RX 6400 (4GB VRAM)

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 (4GB VRAM)/AMD Radeon RX 6400 (4GB VRAM) Storage: 105GB, SSD required

105GB, SSD required Sound Card & Audio: 100% DirectX 10 compatible

Recommended settings:

Operating System: Windows 11

Windows 11 Processor: Intel Core i5-9600K/AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i5-9600K/AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory : 16GB Dual-Channel Configuration RAM

: 16GB Dual-Channel Configuration RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (8GB VRAM)/AMD Radeon RX 6600XT (8GB VRAM)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (8GB VRAM)/AMD Radeon RX 6600XT (8GB VRAM) Storage: 105GB, DirectStorage-compatible drive

105GB, DirectStorage-compatible drive Sound Car & Audio: Windows Spatial Sound-compatible audio system; solution containing Dolby Atmos support required for a Dolby Atmos experience

If you have the required hardware, it is time to move on to the best graphics settings you should use to get the best visuals when playing GTA 5 Enhanced Edition on PC. Note that the recommended settings will give you the best visuals but might reduce the FPS.

Also check: What is GTA 5 Legacy?

GTA 5 Enhanced Edition gives you Ray Tracing (Image via Rockstar Games || X/@saiyambansal100)

Best graphics settings:

I tested these settings on my laptop and was getting constant 60+ FPS. Below are my system's specs, and if your PC has the same hardware, you can swap the Ultra or Very High settings to High to get decent performance and visuals.

CPU - i5 12th gen

i5 12th gen GPU - NVIDIA RTX 4060 (laptop GPU 115W)

NVIDIA RTX 4060 (laptop GPU 115W) RAM - 32 GB DDR5

32 GB DDR5 SSD - Yes

Yes Operating System - Windows 11

Now, let's move on to the recommended graphics settings:

Resolution 1080 or 1440 Refresh Rate 120HZ or higher Frame Limit Off VSync On NVIDIA Reflex On Graphics Preset Custom (We will change other settings under it) Enable Ray Tracing On Ray Traced Shadows Ultra (Or Very High if your FPS suffers) Ray Traced Reflects Ultra (Or Very High if your FPS suffers) Ray Traced Global Illumination Ultra (Or High if your FPS suffers) Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion Ultra (Or Very High if your FPS suffers) Ray Traced Scene BVH Quality Very High Frame Scaling NVIDIA DLSS or AMD FSR NVIDIA DLSS Quality Quality Sharpness Set to around 80% Shader Quality Very High Texture Quality

Very High Anisotropic Filtering x16 Particles Quality Ultra Tesselation Very High Water Quality Ultra Grass Quality Ultra Lighting Quality Very High Reflection Quality Very High Shadow Quality Very High Long Shadows On High Resolution Shadows On Extended Shadow Distance Around 30% Post FX Normal or High (It will increase motion blur) Motion Blur Strength I either turn it off or keep it very low Population Density Maximum Population Variety Maximum Distance Scaling Maximum High Detail Streaming While Flying On Extended Distance Scaling Set it to around 40%

While there are a number of differences between the GTA 5 Legacy and Enhanced, the most noticeable are the graphics settings.

If you have a powerful rig with NVIDIA 4090 or higher, you can just crank everything up to the maximum and enjoy the beautiful graphics of GTA 5 Enhanced Edition on PC.

