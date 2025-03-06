  • home icon
Best graphics settings for GTA 5 Enhanced Edition on PC

By Swastik Sharma
Modified Mar 06, 2025 04:06 GMT
GTA 5 Enhanced Edition
The GTA 5 Enhanced Edition offers more graphics options (Image via Rockstar Games)

Picking the best graphics settings for the newly launched GTA 5 Enhanced Edition on PC can be challenging. The game features a plethora of new settings that were previously unavailable for the platform. Making the right choices in this regard is important since it not only affects how the game looks but also impacts its performance.

This article lists the various GTA 5 Enhanced Edition graphics settings that you can access and which ones offer the best visuals without hampering performance.

Note: Some aspects of this article reflect the personal and subjective opinions of the writer.

Best graphics settings you should use in GTA 5 Enhanced Edition on PC

Before you download the GTA 5 Enhanced Edition for PC and mess around with the settings, ensure that your rig meets the system requirements. This will help you judge if the graphics settings recommended below will work on your system.

Here are the official system requirements to run the GTA 5 Enhanced Edition on PC:

Minimum settings:

  • Operating System: Windows 10 (latest service pack)
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-4770/AMD FX -9590
  • Memory: 8GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 (4GB VRAM)/AMD Radeon RX 6400 (4GB VRAM)
  • Storage: 105GB, SSD required
  • Sound Card & Audio: 100% DirectX 10 compatible
Recommended settings:

  • Operating System: Windows 11
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-9600K/AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Memory: 16GB Dual-Channel Configuration RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (8GB VRAM)/AMD Radeon RX 6600XT (8GB VRAM)
  • Storage: 105GB, DirectStorage-compatible drive
  • Sound Car & Audio: Windows Spatial Sound-compatible audio system; solution containing Dolby Atmos support required for a Dolby Atmos experience

If you have the required hardware, it is time to move on to the best graphics settings you should use to get the best visuals when playing GTA 5 Enhanced Edition on PC. Note that the recommended settings will give you the best visuals but might reduce the FPS.

What is GTA 5 Legacy?

GTA 5 Enhanced Edition gives you Ray Tracing (Image via Rockstar Games || X/@saiyambansal100)
GTA 5 Enhanced Edition gives you Ray Tracing (Image via Rockstar Games || X/@saiyambansal100)

Best graphics settings:

I tested these settings on my laptop and was getting constant 60+ FPS. Below are my system's specs, and if your PC has the same hardware, you can swap the Ultra or Very High settings to High to get decent performance and visuals.

  • CPU - i5 12th gen
  • GPU - NVIDIA RTX 4060 (laptop GPU 115W)
  • RAM - 32 GB DDR5
  • SSD - Yes
  • Operating System - Windows 11

Now, let's move on to the recommended graphics settings:

Resolution

1080 or 1440

Refresh Rate

120HZ or higher

Frame Limit

Off

VSync

On

NVIDIA Reflex

On

Graphics Preset

Custom (We will change other settings under it)

Enable Ray Tracing

On

Ray Traced Shadows

Ultra (Or Very High if your FPS suffers)

Ray Traced Reflects

Ultra (Or Very High if your FPS suffers)

Ray Traced Global Illumination

Ultra (Or High if your FPS suffers)

Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion

Ultra (Or Very High if your FPS suffers)

Ray Traced Scene BVH Quality

Very High

Frame Scaling

NVIDIA DLSS or AMD FSR

NVIDIA DLSS Quality

Quality

Sharpness

Set to around 80%

Shader Quality

Very High

Texture Quality


Very High

Anisotropic Filtering

x16

Particles Quality

Ultra

Tesselation

Very High

Water Quality

Ultra

Grass Quality

Ultra

Lighting Quality

Very High

Reflection Quality

Very High

Shadow Quality

Very High

Long Shadows

On

High Resolution Shadows

On

Extended Shadow Distance

Around 30%

Post FX

Normal or High (It will increase motion blur)

Motion Blur Strength

I either turn it off or keep it very low

Population Density

Maximum

Population Variety

Maximum

Distance Scaling

Maximum

High Detail Streaming While Flying

On

Extended Distance Scaling

Set it to around 40%

While there are a number of differences between the GTA 5 Legacy and Enhanced, the most noticeable are the graphics settings.

If you have a powerful rig with NVIDIA 4090 or higher, you can just crank everything up to the maximum and enjoy the beautiful graphics of GTA 5 Enhanced Edition on PC.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
