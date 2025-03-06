Best graphics settings for GTA 5 Enhanced Edition on PC

Picking the best graphics settings for the newly launched GTA 5 Enhanced Edition on PC can be challenging. The game features a plethora of new settings that were previously unavailable for the platform. Making the right choices in this regard is important since it not only affects how the game looks but also impacts its performance.
This article lists the various GTA 5 Enhanced Edition graphics settings that you can access and which ones offer the best visuals without hampering performance.
Note: Some aspects of this article reflect the personal and subjective opinions of the writer.
Best graphics settings you should use in GTA 5 Enhanced Edition on PC
Before you download the GTA 5 Enhanced Edition for PC and mess around with the settings, ensure that your rig meets the system requirements. This will help you judge if the graphics settings recommended below will work on your system.
Here are the official system requirements to run the GTA 5 Enhanced Edition on PC:
Minimum settings:
- Operating System: Windows 10 (latest service pack)
- Processor: Intel Core i7-4770/AMD FX -9590
- Memory: 8GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 (4GB VRAM)/AMD Radeon RX 6400 (4GB VRAM)
- Storage: 105GB, SSD required
- Sound Card & Audio: 100% DirectX 10 compatible
Recommended settings:
- Operating System: Windows 11
- Processor: Intel Core i5-9600K/AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Memory: 16GB Dual-Channel Configuration RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (8GB VRAM)/AMD Radeon RX 6600XT (8GB VRAM)
- Storage: 105GB, DirectStorage-compatible drive
- Sound Car & Audio: Windows Spatial Sound-compatible audio system; solution containing Dolby Atmos support required for a Dolby Atmos experience
If you have the required hardware, it is time to move on to the best graphics settings you should use to get the best visuals when playing GTA 5 Enhanced Edition on PC. Note that the recommended settings will give you the best visuals but might reduce the FPS.
Best graphics settings:
I tested these settings on my laptop and was getting constant 60+ FPS. Below are my system's specs, and if your PC has the same hardware, you can swap the Ultra or Very High settings to High to get decent performance and visuals.
- CPU - i5 12th gen
- GPU - NVIDIA RTX 4060 (laptop GPU 115W)
- RAM - 32 GB DDR5
- SSD - Yes
- Operating System - Windows 11
Now, let's move on to the recommended graphics settings:
While there are a number of differences between the GTA 5 Legacy and Enhanced, the most noticeable are the graphics settings.
If you have a powerful rig with NVIDIA 4090 or higher, you can just crank everything up to the maximum and enjoy the beautiful graphics of GTA 5 Enhanced Edition on PC.
