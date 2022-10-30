Where to buy Fly Streetwear x Nike SB Dunk Low? Price, release date, and more explored

Nike is collaborating with the Shanghai-based skatewear label Fly Streetwear to launch a new makeover of the SB Dunk Low. The collaborative shoe will be launched in a distinctive makeover, which will be released after 14 years of partnership.

The dynamic duo's collaborative design was revealed by the sneaker leak page JfGrails and Masterchefian on their Instagram handle on October 28, 2022. Official release information for the Fly Streetwear x Nike SB Dunk Low sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet, however, according to rumors, the pair will be released in Spring Summer 2023.

More about the upcoming Fly Streetwear x Nike SB Dunk Low sneakers honoring the duo's 14-year-long partnership

Upcoming Fly Streetwear x Nike SB Dunk Low sneakers honoring the duo's 14-year-long partnership (Image via @masterchefian/Instagram)

2022 marks a successful year for the swoosh label's Dunk silhouette. The swoosh label has already unveiled plenty of GRs, multiple collaborations, and restocks. The silhouette was remixed almost completely in 2022, and the label has now revealed what might be in store for the year 2023.

The official site introduces the SB Dunk silhouette,

"From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colourways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast."

From skateboards to Stingwater, the Nike SB (skateboarding) sub-label has teamed up with a range of collaborative partners in recent years. For the latest collaboration, the swoosh label is heading all the way over to Shanghai to work with the Chinese skate shop, Fly Streetwear.

The Fly Streetwear label is no stranger to collaborations with the swoosh label. The duo kick-started their partnership back in 2009 as the Chinese label teamed up with the SB division for a Dunk mid makeover. The duo previously launched a special edition of Janoski in 2018.

The latest collaborative makeover, dubbed the SB Dunk Low, comes clad in shades of cream, blue, and volt. The upper is constructed out of leather material, clad in a Gray Fog hue. The Gray Fog hue's monochromatic look is broken up by vibrant Game Royal Blue hits over the overlays constructed out of the suede material, featured upon toe boxes, lacing system, and heels.

A touch of lime green-ish shade, dubbed the Volt, is added over the shaggy suede heel tabs. Alongside a co-branded sockliner emblazoned with Chinese characters, and tongue labels, the silhouette features traditional embroidered swoosh logos on both the lateral and medial sides. The swooshes are done together in a feather-like graphic.

On the medial side, the swoosh is found in a typical shape, the lateral, however, mimics the feather-like design. The shoe features rope laces and a shuttle-cock-like motif embroidered atop the heels and insoles.

The Fly Streetwear SB Dunk Low can be availed via Nike, Nike SB, SNKRS app, and select retailers in spring 2023 at a retail price of $120. The release information is tentative and can be changed by the swoosh label.

