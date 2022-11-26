Where to buy Nike Air Huarache “Miami Hurricanes” shoes? Price and more details explored 

Oregon shoe manufacturer Nike is busy with new designs for the 2023 sneaker launches, and individuals are excited about the upcoming Nike Air Huarache “Miami Hurricanes” release.

The “Miami Hurricanes” rendition of the Nike Air Huarache silhouette will supposedly hit the shelves the following year. These sneakers will be available with a price label of $125 per pair. Readers can find them on Nike’s SNKRS app and at a few other retail locations after their official launch.

Nike Air Huarache “Miami Hurricanes” to be released with Air-cushioned midsole

The eccentric and striking silhouette, which was initially created to rule footraces, has been a consistent mainstay in the Nike portfolio, redefining its beginnings in pavement pounding to emerge as a staple among aficionados and casual sneaker fans alike.

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Air Huarache Miami Hurricanes colorway (image via Sportskeeda)

The Vice President for Design and Special Projects at Nike, Tinker Hatfield, aimed to design a running shoe that was "pulled to the bare necessities." He had in mind a light, almost minimalist style that let the technology shine rather than the Swoosh emblems.

The Swoosh label even admitted that Air Huarache had different reactions after its 1991 debut. It all came down to the unique design, which was esthetically distinct from any other footwear Nike had made up to that moment. One either likes it or loathes it because it lacks the fabled Swoosh logo, but there is no denying its performance and comfort.

Eventually, the silhouette made a special place for itself in the sneaker community, and to celebrate this, it commemorated its 30th anniversary in 2021.

Take a closer look at the toe tops of these shoes (image via Nike)

The conventional Air Huarache has also been given a Miami Hurricanes revamp in addition to the Nike Dunk Low. The Huarache is expected to arrive in the spring of 2023, while the Dunks are expected to launch during the holiday season of 2022.

The Nike Air Huarache "Miami Hurricanes" model emerges in a white, safety orange, stadium green, and black color scheme. It has black OG mesh underlays and white leather toppings. Here, tongue flaps are fashioned from cushiony stadium green textiles, topped with crisp white lace sets.

The black-lined Neoprene bootie is accented with green. Both the tongue badges as well as heel cage seem to have hints of orange. These Huaraches are completed with a typical black rubber outer sole unit and white Air-cushioned midsole.

The origins and backstory of the classic Air Huarache silhouette are highlighted by the Swoosh’s official website, which reads:

“The Nike Air Huarache released in 1991. Footwear designer Tinker Hatfield wanted to combine the fit of neoprene water-ski boots with the functionality of South American sandals. The instant hit found its way to the basketball courts and then the streets, where it earned its status as an icon.”

Be on the lookout for the next Nike Air Huarache “Miami Hurricanes” edition that is expected to enter the footwear world in Spring 2023. Those interested in copping these chunky sneakers can easily sign up on Swoosh’s official website or the SNKRS app for quick updates on the release dates and to get more information on the upcoming pairs.

