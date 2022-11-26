When will Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Flea 1 “Forest Green” be released? 

When it comes to experimentation and odd sneaker designs, Oregon's shoe industry never holds back, and the recently released Nike Flea 1 x Cactus Plant Flea Market "Forest Green" shoes unequivocally highlight this attribute of Nike.

The upcoming Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Flea 1 “Forest Green” variant is all set for a wider release on November 29, 2022, at 8.30 pm EST, following its original arrival on November 25, 2022, at CPFM’s online store.

These moss-covered sneakers will be sold with a fixed price label of $190 per pair. If you’re looking to add some freakish sneaker designs to your wardrobe, then buy these low-top shoes from the online stores of Nike’s SNKRS app and a couple of other retail vendors.

Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Flea 1 “Forest Green” shoes are motivated by moss-covered overgrown grasses

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Since Dunk's debut nearly forty years ago, a lot has changed. It took some time for basketball enthusiasts and sneakerheads to catch on to this shoe, which was introduced roughly in the same timeframe as Michael Jordan's legendary Air Jordan 1. Having said that, the past couple of years have demonstrated just how much the silhouette has changed from its beginnings as the "Be True To Your School" design.

Neither of these is as bizarre as the Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Flea 1 Low Forest Green, a brand-new pair of sneakers guided by the Dunk configuration.

The Swoosh label described this unusual sneaker design on its SNKRS app as:

“Head off the beaten path in the Nike CPFM Flea 1. Teaming up with Cactus Plant Flea Market, we cultivated a wild hoops-to-horticulture hybrid that’s sure to turn heads. Tufts of grass-green synthetic fur transform your feet into a walking garden."

Further continued as:

"Textured rubber extends onto the upper for a trekked-through-the-mud look, and the outdoor inspo keeps growing with “moss-covered” laces. Don’t forget to stash some cash in the tongue’s hidden zipper pocket—you never know when a new houseplant will call your name.”

Kicks Under Cost @KicksUnderCost



Click here for link ->



Most likely will be raffle! Nike Flea 1 x Cactus Plant Flea Market 'The Grinch' drops today online at CPFM onlineClick here for link -> bit.ly/3VaiiyY Most likely will be raffle! Nike Flea 1 x Cactus Plant Flea Market 'The Grinch' drops today online at CPFM onlineClick here for link -> bit.ly/3VaiiyYMost likely will be raffle! https://t.co/4ZyV1LHbwS

Cynthia Lu is no stranger to crazy Dunk releases, a fact that is evident from her latest shoe design. Although the multi-hyphenate released a pair in 2020 that was entirely covered in stones from heel to toe, no pair can compare to Cynthia's wooly overgrown sneakers.

The top is completely painted green and has a vivid green faux fur wrap-up that may be trimmed to customize the shoe to your preferences. A drawing tab around the heel counter protrudes, barely visible through the shagpile pattern, and thick rope lace sets hold all that together.

As a tribute to the label's DIY approach, a Yin Yang motif is sewn along the lateral side, with the Grind rubber midsoles reaching halfway up the front.

Furthermore, the tongue flaps are complete with zipped hidden pockets. Finally, these sneakers are packed in a limited-edition shoebox, along with three additional pairs of lace sets and a fleece dust bag.

Keep an eye out for the arrival of Cactus Plant Flea Plant x Nike Flea 1 “Forest Green” shoes that will be dropped next week on the SNKRS app. You can also register on the app to receive quick updates on this pair as soon as they drop.

Poll : 0 votes