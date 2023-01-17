Upcoming Eververse Store in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph weekly reset (January 10)

The Eververse Store in Destiny 2 is the game's in-game cosmetic store. Inside the store, Guardians can get their hands on every piece of Armor cosmetic ever introduced in the game. There are some consumables that Guardians will be able to purchase as well, but nothing bought from this store affects gameplay performance in any way whatsoever.

That said, after each weekly reset, Guardians can get their hands on some new items from the Eververse Store, provided they have the Bright Dust. It is one of several currencies that a Guardian will come across in Destiny 2.

This currency can only be used in the Eververse Store, and can be earned through various methods in the game. The other currency which can be used to purchase items from the Eververse Store is known as Silver. That happens to be the premium one. It cannot be earned, it needs to be bought.

What's new in the Destiny 2 Eververse Store this week?

Although Bungie doesn't officially celebrate the Lunar New Year in the game, the cosmetics in the store this week give off a similar vibe. Moreover, barely any armor cosmetics are being sold in the Eververse Store this week.

But then again, the other items should probably compensate for the lack of any such armor cosmetics this week. That said, here are some of the major highlights of the store this week:

1) Ships

During week 7 in Season of the Seraph, Guardians can purchase two ships from the Eververse Store in Destiny 2. Both are priced at 2000 Bright Dust each. The first is the Lunar Growl, and the other is the Taurus Rocketeer.

Both these ships will be in the item shop until the next weekly reset, giving Guardians exactly one week to purchase the items from the Eververse Store in the game.

2) Sparrows

The Sparrow, on sale this week, was first introduced during the Season of the Risen. It's been in and out of the Eververse Store multiple times over the past few seasons, and it's made its way to the item shop for the first time during the Season of the Seraph.

The Sparrow is known as Taurus Firecracker and is being sold for 2500 Bright Dust.

3) Ghost Shells

Ghost Shells have always been the most expensive items in the Eververse Store. This week, the Shell on sale is known as the Lampion Shell and is priced at 2850 Bright Dust, the most expensive item in the store this week. That said, this Ghost Shell is shaped like a lantern.

This Shell has probably been introduced to commemorate the Lunar New Year in Destiny 2.

It's a really good looking Shell, so Guardians looking for a nice-looking Shell for their Ghost can pick this up from the Eververse Store, and it'll be available for just one week.

4) Weapon Cosmetics

Exotic weapons have some of the most exquisite-looking cosmetics in the game. Now, it's not very easy to get these cosmetics in the game because they're absolutely rare world drops, and they come with a hefty price tag in Silver.

However, one Exotic Weapon cosmetic makes it to the Eververse Store every week and is sold for Bright Dust. This week, the ornament is known as Tyrant's Vision and is for the Eyes of Tomorrow Exotic Rocket Launcher.

Guardians can get their hands on the weapon from the final encounter of the Deep Stone Crypt raid, while the ornament can be picked up from the Eververse Store this week for 1250 Bright Dust in Destiny 2.

