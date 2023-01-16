All Destiny 2 seasonal challenges in Season of the Seraph week 7 (January 17)

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph will be entering its seventh weekly reset on January 17, giving players more challenges to complete. The upcoming reset will add seven more challenges, including seasonal quests, Heist Battlegrounds, weapon calibrations, and more.

The following article lists all of the seasonal challenges that'll be arriving with week 7. These should help players gain even more EXP for the artifact bonus, leading to additional power levels for Master level content. Players will be able to try out these challenges for the next three weeks, until week 10 of Season 19.

Destiny 2 Season 19 seasonal challenges and how to complete them in week 7 (January 17)

1) More than a weapon VII

More than a Weapon in last week's cutscene (Image via Destiny 2)

To complete this challenge, players simply need to complete the last step of the More than a Weapon questline. Additional objectives require players to defeat Hive and Fallen bosses anywhere in the system. Bonus progression can be earned by defeating bosses inside the Heist Battlegrounds or Operation Seraph Shield.

More than a weapon week 7 completion required: 1

Boss kills required: 5

Rewards: Exo Frame Module and Challenger XP++

2) Heist Battlegrounds VI

Heist Battlegrounds Europa (Image via Destiny 2)

Within the Heist Battlegrounds playlist, players will need to defeat combatants using a seasonal or IKELOS weapon. The best choice of weapon here would be an IKELOS SMG with Voltshot or Retrofit Escapade Machine Gun.

Heist Battlegrounds completion required: 35

Combatant skills required: 200

Rewards: Exp Frame Module and Challenger XP++

3) Legendary Heists

Heist Battlegrounds Moon (Image via Destiny 2)

To complete this challenge, players will need to complete at least one Heist Battleground in Legend difficulty.

Legendary Heist completion required: 1

Reward: Challenger XP+

4) Seasonal Shaping II

Seasonal weapon pattern (Image via Destiny 2)

Players will need to level up their crafted weapons from season 19, including IKELOS and seasonal. The best places to level up a weapon include Shuro Chi, Grasp of Avarice Loot Cave, Altars of Sorrow, and playlist activity completion.

Since Mayhem will be available in the week 7 pinnacle rotator, players can keep their weapons equipped when a match completes.

Levels required: 10

Rewards: Challenger XP+

5) Down to Size

Ruinous Effigy Trace Rifle (Image via Destiny 2)

To complete this challenge, players will need to defeat combatants using weapons such as Trace Rifles, Glaives, and Linear Fusion Rifles inside Gambit. Bonus progression can be earned by defeating any invading Guardians. Ruinous Effigy from Season of the Arrivals is a great option to quickly clear out adds (Additional combatants).

Defeating a wave of enemies using the Void Transmutation Spheres will also count towards progression.

Trace Rifle kills required: 100

Glaive kills required: 60

Linear Fusion Rifle kills required: 30

Rewards: Challenger XP++ and Bright Dust

6) Fleeting Glory

Competitve PvP node (Image via Bungie)

For this challenge, players will need to complete a certain number of PvP matches in the competitive playlist. Typically, bonus progression is granted upon winning.

Completion required: 15

Rewards: Challenger XP+++ and Bright Dust

7) Grandmaster

The Corrupted Strike (Image via Bungie)

To complete this challenge, players will simply need to complete any one of the Nightfall Strikes this season on Grandmaster difficulty.

Grandmaster completion required: 1

Rewards: Challenger XP+++ and Bright Dust

