Bungie job listings hint at upcoming Destiny 2-themed tactical shooter

Destiny 2 has been a gold mine for Bungie. This game is one of the most popular MMORPGs and has been steadily growing since it was introduced.

While there's still some time for the title's storyline to conclude, it looks like Bungie is working on something really interesting.

Destiny 2 has its own PvP activities. Dubbed the Crucible, this destination in the Director of the game lets Guardians battle each other. Several activities are on this list, with Trials of Osiris and the Iron Banner being the toughest.

That said, Bungie's looter shooter has all the elements required in a tactical shooter. However, going by the indicators as seen on a new job listing by the company, it looks like the developer is gearing up to hop onto the tactical shooter bandwagon.

Upcoming Destiny 2-themed game could be tactical shooter

The fact that a new Destiny 2-themed game could be a tactical shooter is purely speculation for the time being. That said, there are a few hints that point towards this.

Based on a recent job listing by Bungie, the studio is looking for a new Senior Concept Artist.

If readers pay close attention to the job description, it provides them with a few exciting details:

The first line of the job description reads, "Bungie is looking for an exceptional Concept Artist who will work closely with the Art Director and Art Leads to work on an exciting new title!" This is enough to suggest that the studio is either working or is planning to work on a brand new title.

Under the responsibilities tab, there's a line that says that the new Senior Concept artist will be responsible for continuously pushing the aesthetics of the Destiny universe. This line suggests that the upcoming title could very well be a part of the said universe and could even feature one or multiple characters seen in games that belong to the same universe.

Finally, experience with and love for competitive games is something that isn't a required skill, but it's nice to have. This hints that the upcoming title could be competitive.

Keeping these three points in mind, it's easy to assume that the next game set in the Destiny 2 universe could be a tactical shooter. Although this is speculation, Bungie has everything needed to come up with such a title.

It's hard to tell if this new offering could be the new mobile game that Bungie was planning on developing, however.

The characters in the Destiny 2 universe come with unique powers and skills. Eris Morn is a Hunter, Ikora Rey is a Warlock, and Commander Zavala is a Titan. While these three are most essential in the universe, there are others, each with a unique skillset of their own.

While Bungie is focused on Destiny 2 right now, with the upcoming subclass rework and the new seasonal content, they could very well be thinking about coming up with a shooter quite similar to Riot Games' Valorant. Just like Agents in this shooter have unique abilities, Bungie could give each character a special skill and have a new title in place.

Although it isn't as easy as it sounds, the company could do it.

Moreover, Bungie has experience with shooters as well. The studio was influential in developing the initial Halo games, so they could put that experience to use effortlessly.

Finally, Bungie was recently acquired by Sony Interactive Entertainment, so it will be interesting to see how everything plays out in the longer run.

