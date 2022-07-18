5 best Destiny 2 Scout Rifles for PvE (& 5 for PvP)

Scout Rifles are one of the many weapon types that Guardians can get their hands on in Destiny 2. Although they don't have the range that Snipers do, they have a faster rate of fire to compensate. Many Guardians prefer Scout Rifles over Sniper Rifles in the game since it's easy to move while aiming down the sights of a Scout Rifle and the overall field of view isn't that constricted.

Over the years, Destiny 2 has seen a lot of Scout Rifles come and go. While some have managed to make a place for themselves in everyone's inventory, others have faded away into oblivion. Here is a list of Scout Rifles, five of which are extremely good in PvP and five that are scarily accurate in PvE.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Top 5 Scout Rifles for PvP in Destiny 2

5) Servant Leader

The Servant Leader is a 260 RPM Scout Rifle that can be earned by opening rank-up packages from the Drifter in Destiny 2. For those who haven't already guessed it, this weapon is related to the Gambit activity in the game.

While it doesn't seem like much, the weapon packs a good punch, especially if it rolls with the Rampage or Kill Clip perks. It gets even better if the Rapid Hit perk comes into play. The latter increases range and reload speed for a short duration, which is of absolute importance in PvP activities.

4) Aisha's Embrace

The Aisha's Embrace Scout Rifle can be earned by completing Trials of Osiris matches and by unlocking engrams earned from the activity.

Although it looks like a simple weapon, it's probably one of the best weapons that the Destiny 2 loot pool has to offer. It's a 260 RPM Scout Rifle, and with the right perks, Guardians can fire more than 50 rounds before having to reload.

This feature makes the weapon absolutely deadly when it comes to dealing with enemy Guardians in Destiny 2.

3) Night Watch

A lot of Guardians ignore the Night Watch because it isn't one of the best weapons that Destiny 2 has to offer. However, the weapon does have a few rolls that make it absolutely lethal, especially in PvP activities.

This weapon is mostly forgiving for beginners, especially if it drops with the Explosive Payload roll. While this perk can come in handy when dealing with regular rank and file enemies, a couple of well-timed shots with this weapon should easily be able to take out Guardians in Destiny 2's PvP environment.

2) MIDA Multi-Tool

The MIDA Multi-Tool is the only other Exotic Scout Rifle on this list. This weapon was introduced during the Red War campaign in Destiny 2 and has managed to stay on ever since. Just like most of the Scout Rifles on this list, this weapon also goes into the Kinetic Slot.

While this weapon isn't that great when it comes to PvE, it's excellent in PvP. That's because the intrinsic perk on this weapon allows the radar to remain on the map, even while aiming down the sights.

Aiming down sights makes it easier for Guardians to hit their targets. However, with the radar disabled, it's difficult to tell where the enemies will be coming in from. With the intrinsic perk on the MIDA Multi-Tool, this variable is taken out of the equation altogether.

1) Dead Man's Tale

It's no surprise to see the Dead Man's Tale in this half of the list. This weapon is probably the best Scout Rifle in Destiny 2 and performs well in both PvP and PvE. Dead Man's Tale is what people would get if they crossed a hand cannon with a hunting rifle. This weapon packs a punch and can easily take out targets from long distances.

While it is a fancy-looking weapon, it does not have a scope. Despite the gun only supporting iron sight, Guardians don't need a fancy red dot sight with this weapon. It's strong enough to get the job done with just the bare minimum.

5 best Scout Rifles for PvE in Destiny 2

5) Vision of Confluence

The Vision of Confluence drops from the Vault of Glass raid. This weapon belongs to the precision frame archetype family. While that may be a downside for this weapon, the perk pool that the weapon has to offer makes it absolutely amazing.

Most importantly, this is the only weapon that drops with the Wellspring perk in the first column. This perk procs very well with the Disruption Break perk, something that makes this weapon downright deadly in end-game PvE content. This weapon can also drop with perks like Firefly and Frenzy, making it a well-rounded weapon in every aspect.

4) Vouchsafe

This strange-looking Scout Rifle can be picked up by completing activities in Dreaming City in Destiny 2. This is a Void weapon and could be found in many builds that came up right after the Void 3.0 rework.

This weapon is very similar to Night Watch. However, the fact that it has an elemental subtype makes it a wonderful choice when dealing with enemies with energy shields. Moreover, this weapon can roll with a possible Vorpal Weapon perk. This perk makes the weapon highly effective against Champions in Destiny 2.

3) Symmetry

Symmetry is an Exotic Scout Rifle that was introduced during the Season of the Dawn. This weapon has an Arc elemental subtype and occupies the energy weapon slot in Destiny 2.

The best part about this weapon is the fact that it's a tad bit more powerful than most Scout Rifles on this list. Also, under certain conditions, this weapon can be used to deploy Arc charges that seek out the enemy. Keeping in mind that the Arc 3.0 rework is on the horizon, this weapon could find its place in some of the builds that come up in the future.

2) Staccato-46

The Staccato-46 made its debut in Destiny 2 during Season 17. Unlike many other Scout Rifles in the game, this weapon drops with a precision frame. Thanks to this frame, the recoil pattern for this weapon is vertical, making it easier to control.

Unlike every single Scout Rifle on this list, the Staccato-46 rolls with a perk known as Incandescent. Thanks to this perk, whenever a Guardian lands a final blow on an enemy with this weapon, enemies near the victim are scorched. This is a nice way to clear ads in a room. In a nutshell, the Staccato-46 is just the legendary version of the Skyburner's Oath.

1) Tears of Contrition

Tears of Contrition is a brand new Scout Rifle that made its debut in Destiny 2 during Season of the Haunted. To make things even more interesting, this is one of the only few Scout Rifles in the game that can be crafted.

While it isn't as great as Aisha's Embrace, this 180 RPM Scout Rifle also rolls with the Triple Tap and Fourth Time's the Charm perks. With both these perks, it won't be surprising if a Guardian forgets about the reload button while using this weapon in Destiny 2.

