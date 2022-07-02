Burden of Guilt god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE (2022)

The Burden of Guilt is the newest addition to the plethora of Destiny 2 Fusion Rifles. While Trials of Osiris has its fair share of gears that have shifted the meta of Crucible with time, Fusion Rifles hasn't really been its strongest suit. The likes of Exile's Curse have been easily overshadowed by weapons such as Main Ingredient and Snorri FR5.

The Burden of Guilt Fusion Rifle is in the flawless loot pool this week from July 1 to 5, making it the first-ever week for players to grab their hands on the Adept version.

The normal version has been available via focusing since Season 17 Day 1. This article will break down the best perk of the Burden of Guilt in PvP and PvE.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Best perk combinations for Burden of Guilt Fusion Rifle in Destiny 2 (2022)

1) Usage

Introduced with Season of the Haunted, the Burden of Guilt is a Kinetic Stasis Fusion Rifle, second to the likes of Riptide from the Crucible and Deliverance from Vow of the Disciple.

There's no good reason behind using an Adaptive Framed Fusion Rifle over a Precision. However, the latter can be just as lethal with the right perks.

Lego @legoleflash

A Destiny 2 Fusion Rifle Review



Trying something new! For the first time in 7 years, I bring you a weapon review and deep dive!



The (Adept) is coming. Are you in? If this is content you want to see more of, please share! Burden of Guilt 🗒️A Destiny 2 Fusion Rifle ReviewTrying something new! For the first time in 7 years, I bring you a weapon review and deep dive!The (Adept) is coming. Are you in? If this is content you want to see more of, please share! youtube.com/watch?v=acCGZG… Burden of Guilt 🗒️🎥A Destiny 2 Fusion Rifle ReviewTrying something new! For the first time in 7 years, I bring you a weapon review and deep dive!The (Adept) is coming. Are you in? If this is content you want to see more of, please share! youtube.com/watch?v=acCGZG… https://t.co/rAJFOxcdIl

While Fusion Rifles aren't of much use in PvE right now, they are still one of the primary special-ammo choices for players inside Crucible.

The Burden of Guilt comes with Crucible-friendly perks, such as Killing Wind, Perpetual Motion and High Impact Reserves, all of which have the ability to one-shot opposing players.

The Fusion Rifle also comes with a damage falloff of 15m while aiming, on par with the likes of Main Ingredient.

2) PvP god roll

Burden of Guilt PvP god roll (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

The Burden of Guilt is a risky weapon to use inside Destiny 2 PvP. It doesn't come with a lot of Range. Even if you go for Range perks, it will come at the cost of Stability. However, some perks can make up for both Range and Stability, allowing you to land all the Fusion bolts from a fair distance.

One thing you should keep in mind when it comes to Fusion Rifles is that greater Stability in the weapon usually means a greater chance of landing all the bolts from far away. This was the primary reason behind Xur's Main Ingredient being so popular in PvP.

The best perk combinations for the Burden of Guilt are as follows:

Chambered Compensator for increased Stability and Recoil Direction.

Particle Repeater for more Stability.

Killing Wind for increased movement speed and Range on the weapon after a kill, or Perpetual Motion for Stability and Handling while in motion.

High Impact Reserves for 3% to 6% increased damage in PvP.

You can choose Killing Wind for more Range on the weapon. However, Perpetual Motion can guarantee you a one-shot kill from 15 to 16 meters away.

3) PvE god roll

Best PvE perks for the Burden of Guilt (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

Despite not being the ideal weapon for PvE, you can still utilize the Burden of Guilt for a melee build. Titan hammers, Hunter knives, and Warlock snaps can pair up well with the following perks:

Corkscrew Rifling for increased Stability, Range, and Handling.

Liquid Coils for more Impact.

Well Rounded for increased Handling, Stability, and Range with powered melee hits.

Swashbuckler for 33% increased damage after a melee kill.

The last two perks synergize very well together, making the Burden of Guilt a decent add-clearing machine in Destiny 2 PvE.

