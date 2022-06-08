Throwing hammers got a silent nerf in Destiny 2 Season 17

It's a sad day for Titans in Destiny 2 as Bungie has silently nerfed throwing hammers in the game. More specifically, the ability known as the Throwing Hammer ability was the victim of this nerf. With the current Solar 3.0 builds, this ability was considered quite overpowered and could literally melt bosses with good team play.

However, Bungie wanted to maintain a balance between all the subclasses and ended up nerfing this ability in Destiny 2 in the recent hotfix. Surprisingly enough, these changes were not mentioned in the patch notes. The community somewhat figured it out on their own, and Bungie later confirmed the changes on Twitter.

Roaring Flames nerfed in Destiny 2

When Season of the Haunted shipped, we had a patch note explaining that damage boosts from some exotics would be reduced with Roaring Flames.



Before the recent update in Destiny 2, the Throwing Hammer ability had a base damage of around 28,000 hit points. With the Roaring Flames buff active, this damage multiplied significantly and kept increasing as the Roaring Flames buff stacked.

When paired with the Synthoceps exotic arm armor in the game, the Roaring Flame buff made the Throwing Hammer ability absolutely lethal. All this has changed after the new update. As mentioned on Twitter, the Roaring Flames buff was slightly tweaked, and the buff will now be activated through Solar ability kills and Solar ignition kills.

Damage scaling on this buff was also reduced to compensate for an extended duration. Initially, Roaring Flames increased the ability damage to combatants by 30%, but the hotfix reduced it to a mere 20%. The bonus ability damage to enemy players was also reduced to 13% from 25%.

To make matters worse, the melee damage bonus when paired with Synthoceps, Pergerine Greaves, Wormgod Caress, and One-Two Punch was also reduced. While this nerf does take away some of the immense DPS potential that Titans have, it's not had any major effect on the character as a whole.

There are still a lot of builds out there that make Titans nearly invincible. In fact, there's a Titan build revolving around the Lorelei Splendor exotic that makes Titans absolutely indomitable.

Overall, the community wasn't really happy with the nerf. Although many in the community did agree that a nerf was necessary, they felt that mentioning the nerf in the patch notes was mandatory.

On Twitter, the senior community manager at Bungie, Dylan Gafner, acknowledged that the developers had missed out on adding the details about the nerf in the patch notes. He further went on to state that the details have now been added to the patch notes after they noticed the issue.

For now, the nerf is still in place, and Bungie hasn't reversed it. Given how overpowered Titans were after the Solar 3.0 rework, a nerf was indeed warranted. It's unlikely that the Titans will be nerfed any further. However, given that the company has notoriously nerfed characters in the past, it won't be a surprise if the Titans receive another nerf in Destiny 2.

