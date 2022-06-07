Destiny 2 devs release a Collective Pin to support pride month: Additional emblems, price and how to acquire 

Destiny 2 is a game where players have to get together inside a party and take on the most brutal forces in space. Some activities test the patience of a Guardian, while others can be breezed through with ease. There are a lot of things that can be done in the game, and one that everyone loves to do is show off their emblems.

Bungie has recently taken it upon themselves to release a Collective Pin to show their support for Pride Month. This can be purchased for 15$ on Bungie's official store, which will further grant players with "The Infinite Prismatic" emblem inside the game.

Bungie's support for Pride Month is nothing new, as this edition of the Pin is called 2.0. Notably, they have already released something similar before to show their support to the LGBTQ+ community.

The Infinite Prismatic emblem and how to get it in Destiny 2 (2022)

As mentioned earlier, this year's Pride Pin from Bungie is the second one in their store, as both the pins are purchasable right now for 15$. All the profit made from the sale of this Pin is for a charity called the "It gets Batter" project, the mission of which is to empower, uplift, and connect the LGBTQ+ youth.

Upon purchase, buyers will receive "The Infinite Prismatic" emblem code in their Bungie email. Typically, one emblem will be sent with each Pin purchased, with Digital and Physical items that are included with them being non-refundable.

To get started with the purchase, anyone can head to Bungie's official website and head to their store.

Players or consumers can also refer to the Twitter link given above and head to the link posted by Bungie. After heading, the Pin now simply needs to be put in the cart, which in turn will also allow the Pride emblem to be added to the same cart. As mentioned before, purchasing the Pin will automatically send the emblem code to the buyer via their registered Bungie email.

To redeem the emblem code, users will need to head back to the home page of Bungie's official website, click on the image of their Account, and select the "Redeem Codes" option. The emblem will be available in-game after redemption.

Triumph section (Image via Destiny 2)

To further check the emblem inside Destiny 2, players can head to the Collection tab, followed by Flair, and then to the General section.

