Destiny 2 server maintenance for weekly reset (June 7): New missions, 4.0.1.2, Solar 3.0 buffs and more

The third weekly reset in Destiny 2 Season 17 is just an hour away as Bungie is preparing to roll out numerous new items and hotfixes with it. Titans and Warlocks are going to get buffs on their Solar abilities, and the Bound in Sorrow questline will be taking a new step alongside a new arc.

Eververse store will undergo a complete replacement on its shelves, alongside Pinnacle activities, rotators, and vendor items. Prophecy and Deep Stone Crypt will replace the ongoing activities as Pinnacle rotators in the upcoming reset, which will grant high-power gears upon completion.

Typically, Bungie will be taking down their servers to ensure the implementation of their hotfix goes smoothly.

Destiny 2 server maintenance, weekly reset and downtime for all regions (June 7)

Aside from all the changes, players will be getting ten new seasonal challenges to grind. These challenges provide a great number of EXP, further boosting the player's power bonus and power cap.

Reaching a power cap of 1585 is crucial for everyone, as that will be the minimum requirement for players to enter a Grandmaster Nightfall.

Upcoming content in the weekly reset (Image via Destiny 2)

Due to the weekly reset, Bungie will be taking down their official servers for a short period of time. This is to implement their hotfix after the servers go live at their scheduled time. The server uptime for all major regions is as follows:

India: 10.30 PM (June 7)

UK: 6.00 PM (June 7)

China: 1.00 AM (June 8)

Australia: 3.00 AM (June 8)

Bungie will be taking down the servers at 9.45 AM PST (1645 PST), and the downtime will continue for 15 minutes until 10.00 AM PST. Third-party apps such as Destiny Companion App, Destiny Item Manager (DIM) and the official website will be unavailable during this time.

Bungie Help @BungieHelp



More info: For the duration of today's Destiny 2 server maintenance, Destiny 2 Vendors, Item Perks and Mods, and Subclass options will be unavailable on web, mobile, and 3rd-party apps.More info: help.bungie.net/hc/articles/36… For the duration of today's Destiny 2 server maintenance, Destiny 2 Vendors, Item Perks and Mods, and Subclass options will be unavailable on web, mobile, and 3rd-party apps. More info: help.bungie.net/hc/articles/36…

The hotfix 4.0.1.2, which has been scheduled with the reset, is scheduled to buff and change a lot of ongoing meta in the game. Warlocks and Titans will have a chance in their Solar ability behaviors, where the former class will be granted with the Cure buff after consuming a grenade ability.

Bungie Help @BungieHelp



Players will be removed from activities at 9:45 AM (1645 UTC) and be unable to log in until 10 AM (1700 UTC) when Hotfix 4.1.0.2 will be available.



More info: Destiny 2 maintenance has begun.Players will be removed from activities at 9:45 AM (1645 UTC) and be unable to log in until 10 AM (1700 UTC) when Hotfix 4.1.0.2 will be available.More info: help.bungie.net/hc/articles/36… Destiny 2 maintenance has begun. Players will be removed from activities at 9:45 AM (1645 UTC) and be unable to log in until 10 AM (1700 UTC) when Hotfix 4.1.0.2 will be available. More info: help.bungie.net/hc/articles/36…

Titans, on the other hand, will have their Burning Maul damage increased to 25% against enemies inside PvE. With the Roaring Flames Aspect, any uncharged melee hit on combatants will also count as Solar damage, further applying 30 stacks of Scorch on them.

All of this and more are to come with the Destiny 2 weekly reset on June 7.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far