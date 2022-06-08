Destiny 2 Hotfix 4.1.0.2: Solar 3.0 buffs, activities and more

Destiny 2 Season 17 is three weeks in, with Bungie already putting up one of the biggest patch notes this season.

After the implementation of the subclass rework, the community came up with numerous builds for both PvP and PvE. However, since every live service game comes with community feedback, players have found Warlocks and Titans to be quite underwhelming.

Therefore, with the recent hotfix 4.1.0.2, the company has fixed some issues by buffing several Aspects and behaviors of both the classes. While the Hunters haven't undergone any changes since the release of Season 17, it seems like the Titans did get stealth nerf this week in their throwing hammers.

This article lists all the changes implemented with the weekly reset on June 7.

Hotfix 4.1.0.2 full patch notes and ability buffs in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted week 3 (June 7)

Hotfixes in Destiny 2 are usually implemented either with a weekly reset or mid-week. However, the patch notes mentioned in this article are the biggest update from Bungie since the release of Season of the Haunted.

The following are the changes as shown on Bungie's official website:

1) Activities

Duality dungeon (Image via Destiny 2)

Raids and dungeons:

Fixed an issue where Pinnacle gear was dropping more than once per week in the Master version of the Duality dungeon.

Encounters from either Legend or Master, whichever is completed first, reward pinnacles once per week per class.

Pinnacle rewards were unrestricted in Duality Master mode before the above change.

Fixed an issue that blocked progress in Grasp of Avarice's final boss encounter.

Captain Avarokk might still show some shaky animations during the boss fight.

Fixed an issue that could cause an activity crash during the Caretaker encounter in Destiny 2 Vow of the Disciple.

Removed Powerful rewards from Deep Stone Crypt when it’s not a weekly featured Raid.

2) Gameplay and Investment

Opulent weapons (Image via Bungie)

Weapons:

Fixed an issue where some weapons wouldn’t get Destiny 2 Deepsight progression.

Fixed an issue where the enhanced version of Bait and Switch was not working.

Fixed an issue where Adaptive Munitions was not working on Glaives.

Fixed an issue where the Exotic Sidearm Trespasser was not available in Collections.

Fixed an issue where the Season Pass Auto Rifle Firefright was not available in Collections.

Fixed an issue where the Conscripted ornament for Traveler’s Chosen could no longer be equipped.

Armor:

Updated the description of the Roast ‘Em perk on the Hunter Exotic arms Caliban’s Hand: "Proximity Knife scorches targets it damages with its explosions, or ignites targets on a direct kill."

Fixed an issue where Artifice Armor lost their special mod socket.

3) Abilities

Roaring Flames Aspect for Titans (Image via Bungie)

Warlocks:

Heat Rises added behavior: Consuming your grenade now also releases a burst of cure x2 around you, healing you and your nearby allies. Consuming a Healing Grenade increases the strength of the burst to cure x3 and consuming a Touch of Flame Healing Grenade provides Restoration as an additional benefit.

Icarus Dash added behavior: While airborne, rapidly defeating targets with your Super or any weapon cures you.

behavior: While airborne, rapidly defeating targets with your Super or any weapon cures you. Celestial Fire: Each Celestial Fire projectile now applies 10 Scorch stacks. This is increased to 15 stacks with Ember of Ashes equipped.

Titans:

Burning Maul: Buffed damage in Destiny 2 PvE by 25%.

Roaring Flames: While Roaring Flames is active, your uncharged melee attack now deals Solar damage and applies 30 scorch stacks to targets per hit. This is increased to 40 stacks with Ember of Ashes equipped.

Fixed an issue where the Roaring Flames Aspect wouldn't proc on some Solar grenade kills.

Consecration: Fragment slots increased from 1 to 2.

Raised the height of the secondary attack’s ground wave by 25% to more easily catch players who jump too late.

4) Miscellaneous

Ember of Benevolence (Image via Bungie)

Ember of Benevolence

Fixed an issue that caused this Fragment to activate and refresh inconsistently.

Can now be activated from:

Allies entering your Healing Rift or Well of Radiance.

Healing allies with a Healing Grenade, Heat Rises grenade consume Edge of Intent Warlock Glaive turret, or Phoenix Dive landing detonation.

Hitting allies with Lumina’s Noble Rounds or Boots of the Assembler orbs.

Fixed an issue with Vortex, Voidwall, and Solar grenades causing them to deal less damage than intended against PvE targets.

5) General

Fixed an issue where certain Rare armor was able to be dismantled for Legendary rewards.

Fixed an issue where the Destiny 2 Season 17 Season Pass +10 ranks bundle was not properly showing on Eververse.

Fixed an issue with the Russian translation for the perk Sleight of Hand. Now it properly states the perk functionality.

Destiny 2 Grandmaster Nightfall is scheduled to go live on July 5, with Solstice set to return on July 19.

