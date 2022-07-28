How to roll for high-stat armor pieces without Kindlings on alternate Destiny 2 characters

Solstice is one of the most significant events in Destiny 2. Like Dawning, Lost, and Guardians Games, this annual event requires a lot of grinding and time from the community, few of whom have the liberty to provide. Bungie decided to change things up and rework a lot this year, making Solstice easier to understand but harder to play.

To understand how Solstice works, each player can earn unique armor pieces and exclusive currencies and upgrade those pieces with their favored stats. Since there are three classes in total, Bungie previously allowed double and triple progression in a player's second and third characters. However, this year, everything must be done separately.

Thankfully, there is a way to bypass this and fully upgrade armor pieces in alternate classes without completing all the challenges. The following article states the process and requirements for doing so.

An easy Destiny 2 trick that allows you to speedrun through the armor upgrades in all three characters

1) Requirements

To start things off, you must fully upgrade all the armor pieces in one of your characters. It can be either a Titan, a Warlock, or a Hunter. This means you will need to obtain the glow on all armor sets, complete seasonal challenges for Kindlings, and finish the essential triumphs required for the Destiny 2 Flamekeeper seal.

However, if you happen to switch to any one of your alternate characters, you will see zero progress towards anything. Event challenges will be blocked out, asking you to finish the introductory quest to unlock all 28 challenges for Kindlings.

Despite having a little less than a month, it is extremely tiring for some players to complete every challenge on all three characters. This is why the trick will come in handy.

2) How to do the trick

For your alternate Destiny 2 characters, switch to any one of the classes and go to Eva Levante. You will need to transfer the Solstice armor pieces to your main class. So, you can either choose to transfer the ones you get first or the ones you can purchase after completing the quest.

Upon transferring, open the armor piece and use your Silver Ash in the last slot. There will be no slot for Kindling as you will probably not have any challenges finished on your alternate characters. Use Silver Ash to apply the spark to the armor piece.

You can choose either one of the five stats in any armor piece. At this point, the game recognizes the armor set of your alternate character to be Tier 3 since it is in your main class inventory. One main downside to this process is that you won't be able to get any glows for the armor sets of your alternate characters.

Doing this will also count towards the "From the Ashes" gilded triumph required for the Flamekeeper seal. Not owning alternate classes will require you to upgrade 12 different armor pieces on your main Destiny 2 character.

