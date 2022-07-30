What can players expect from the upcoming Destiny 2 showcase on August 23

Bungie recently announced the official details about their next showcase for the Lightfall expansion, as Destiny 2 inches closer to the end of Year 5. Players should keep an eye out for some of the biggest reveals this year, as Lightfall is expected to introduce one of the most significant antagonists in the game to date.

To get a good look at what Bungie will have in store, you can tune in to the live showcase on August 23, hours before the weekly reset. Bungie has done showcases before, where they usually reveal expansions and upcoming content for their next seasons.

The following article lists everything you can expect the showcase to feature before Season 18 kicks off on August 23.

Season 18 reveal, Arc 3.0, Lightfall, and more to be expected from Destiny 2 showcase

1) Lightfall

Witness in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

This year's Witch Queen campaign gave the community one of the biggest revelations in the game. The Darkness has a new face that terrorizes Vanguard, known as The Witness. Destiny 2's next expansion is scheduled to focus more on The Witness, and possibly even a new subclass.

Lightfall is expected to arrive next year in February, with The Witch Queen having two more seasons remaining this year. New expansions also mean new Raids, Dungeons, and a whole set of new gear, some of which might be saved for the announcement at a later date.

Last year, Bungie released a trailer for The Witch Queen on August 23, just before the release of Season 15. This year looks to be similar, where players will first get a video tease of the expansion and will then be able to dive into the new season minutes later. Similar to Witch Queen, the Lightfall campaign will have a legendary version of the main missions.

2) Season 18 and Arc 3.0

Arcstrider for Hunter (Image via Destiny 2 Beta)

Bungie will be releasing the final rework of the Light subclass, with Arc 3.0. After the number of builds and abilities that have been improvised by players with the new rework, the Arc subclass might prove to be the strongest out of the three.

Readers can expect Arc 3.0 to have some Aspects and Fragments unlocked from the beginning, with a few Fragments locked behind community events.

Aside from the official reveal trailer for Lightfall, Bungie will also release the launch trailer for Season 18, which will announce the official name and theme. As many know, Bungie has been rather secretive about the ongoing plot of the expansion. Players got to know about the details of Season 17 on the launch day, which might be the same in the next season's case.

3) Season activities and weapons

Eris Morn (Image via Destiny 2)

Despite most of the content for the next season being completely unknown, players can expect a new seasonal activity and questline similar to the ones in Season 18. With one of the two Raids confirmed to be releasing next season, the theme can either be SIVA or Warmind based, if Bungie decides to bring back Wrath of the Machine.

On the other hand, the Destiny 1 Exotic Touch of Malice might return as well with the renowned Raid, King's Fall.

