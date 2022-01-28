What are the Power Caps for The Witch Queen expansion in Destiny 2?

The Witch Queen is on the horizon for Destiny 2 and that means a brand new Power Cap for players to grind out with all of the new content. The core of any Destiny expansion is the quest to make the most powerful Guardian, and Bungie has outlined their new Power Cap levels.

When Bungie updates the Power Cap, they change a few different baselines. First, they change the minimum floor number. What follows is the soft cap and the power cap for the numbers on equipment that players will find within the Witch Queen. Finally, players will be able to reach an absolute hard cap that will take far more time to diminish returns, but it is a Power Cap nonetheless.

Power Cap numbers for The Witch Queen in Destiny 2

In one of their latest blog posts, Bungie outlined how the Power Cap numbers would change with The Witch Queen expansion in Destiny 2. The first number that players need to pay attention to is the Floor which will dictate the absolute minimum power as they start the new story. This allows everyone involved to quickly catch their Guardian up to speed.

Floor power will be set to 1350 as soon as players begin the new expansion. This means that any gear that is picked will typically increase the overall power value up to a certain extent.

Once players hit the soft cap level, normal drops will no longer do the trick. The soft cap number will be 1500, and at that point, players will need to to get more powerful gear drops.

After the soft cap, players will reach the Power Cap of 1550. The Power Cap can be reached by simply getting powerful gear drops, though it may take some time to reach the 1550 mark. Though the name given for this number is the "Power Cap", there is one more level above it.

The Hard Cap in The Witch Queen Destiny 2 expansion

The hard cap is the most difficult to hit. (Image via Bungie)

When players reach the Power Cap of 1550, they will have one more level known as the hard cap. The hard cap always indicates that it is impossible to go beyond that ceiling and there are always diminishing returns involved.

There won't be a massive power jump for the hard cap, which will sit at 1560. Players will need to get Pinnacle gear drops in order to squeeze those last few power levels out. Reaching that will be tough, but the new raid is sure to provide a chance to do so.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul