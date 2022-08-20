"We're not bringing No Land Beyond for good reason": Destiny 2 dev confirms slim chances of classic Exotics returning to the game 

Exotics have always been special to Destiny 2 players, within both PvP and PvE. Since Bungie's previous Destiny title had fewer players in comparison to their ongoing live service title, the company has had to become quite wary regarding its economy in different aspects, with balancing the ammunition being one such example.

The entire community is prepared for the launch of Destiny 2's newest season, alongside a live showcase about the Lightfall expansion on August 23. With a lot of revelations out of the way, players can now prepare for the big leagues, such as the Day 1 Raid race.

Destiny Director @D2_Director



A "full auto setting" is coming in Season 19. All weapons will become full auto when this setting is enabled. There are also future iterations in the works.

However, amidst all of this, one of Bungie's weapon leads, Chris Proctor, revealed something that might prove to be heartbreaking for some players. When asked about weapons that did not turn out as expected, the topic of some classic Exotics from Destiny 1 came into discussion.

Bungie has no plans to release No Land Beyond, Ice Breaker, and Invective in Destiny 2 anytime soon

Various aspects of Destiny 2 have always been out of balance. Some weapons felt way too underwhelming in PvE, while other gears dominated in PvP. Be it any unique perks of armor pieces, or the total damage output of a weapon, Bungie has had to clean up their own mess before on several occasions.

Following the recent reveals of Arc 3.0 and Champion mods, Destiny 2 weapons lead Chris Proctor appeared on the Firing Range podcast to engage in discussions related to the upcoming weapon changes and other content. He mentioned the rights and wrongs of the Dead Man's Tale Exotic, which was later compared to a Primary Sniper Rifle called "No Land Beyond", from Destiny 1.

In regards to Dead Man's Tale, Chris Proctor stated:

"A case with Dead Man's Tale, where we wanted it to be a Scout Rifle that had almost decided as a Sniper Rifle, and that was just a bad idea."

When a similar weapon, such as No Land Beyond, was brought into the discussion, Chris said this:

"Yeah, we're not bringing No Land Beyond for good reason, and the idea that we would do something in that direction was probably ill-advised to start with."

Addressing the topic of future PvP ammo economy changes, he further added:

"I think that if we ever end up redesigning the PvP special ammo economy completely, we could probably bring back some of those weapons like No Land's Beyond, Icebreaker, Invective. But the ammo economy would have to completely change before we could do that in a way that would be balanced."

Destiny Bulletin @DestinyBulletn



Bungie says in order to bring back No Land Beyond, Ice Breaker, Invective in #Destiny2, the Special Ammo economy would have to "completely change before we could do that in a way that would be balanced."

No Land Beyond was known for providing players with Primary ammo, where players could run around two-shotting anyone with more than 10 ammo in the magazine. Others mentioned Exotics such as Icebreaker and Invective that could replenish ammo by themselves, making them broken in today's sandbox title.

Edited by Atul S