Upcoming Eververse Store in Destiny 2: Season of Plunder weekly reset (October 18)

Destiny 2's official Halloween event is finally here. With the upcoming weekly reset scheduled to happen in the next few hours, Guardians will be ushered into a spook fest that does not involve fighting Hive Lightbearers or Nightmares, something the Vanguard has been doing for the past two seasons.

Although those foes will still exist, they will be restricted to their domain. For the Festival of the Lost, Guardians will, no doubt, face spooky enemies, but these enemies will have a slight comical twist to them. With that said, the Eververse Store will also reflect some of that long-awaited Halloween flair that Destiny 2 lacked for a while.

Everything new in the Eververse Store in Destiny 2 this week

Unlike previous weeks, where Guardians could purchase regular ornaments and cosmetics from the Eververse Store, this week, Guardians will be able to buy some really interesting Halloween-themed ornaments in exchange for Bright Dust.

Bright Dust is a currency that Guardians have to earn in the game. There are a lot of seasonal challenges that offer Bright Dust in return for successfully completing a challenge. Some vendors at the Tower offer Bright Dust in exchange for completing some bounties as well.

Although the offerings are somewhat less this week, they come with a nice little twist, so this week's Eververse Store is somewhat interesting. Here's a quick list of everything that's on offer for this week.

1) Ships

Two ships are on sale this week. While the first one is known as the Infected Seeker, the second one is called the Manse Macabre. Both these ships are priced at around 2000 Bright Dust each. These ships will be available only for this week, so Guardians have time until the next weekly reset to get their hands on these items.

2) Sparrows

Guardians in Destiny 2 can now get their hands on Bungie's version of the Nimbus 2000. Designed to look like a flying broom, this Sparrow is called the Brumeswept Night and is priced at 2500 Bright Dust.

3) Weapon Ornaments

Only one Exotic weapon will be receiving an ornament this week. The weapon in question is the Fighting Lion, which also happens to be one of the best Exotic Grenade Launchers in the game. The ornament is priced at 1250 Bright Dust and is known as Prideglass.

4) Mask Ornaments

Masks are the highlight of every Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost. Surprisingly, Bungie is keen on releasing ornaments for these masks as well. One such ornament will be on sale this week. The Shaded Titan mask ornament will be sold for 1200 Bright Dust this week in the Eververse Store.

In Conclusion

While that completes the Eververse Store Bright Dust inventory for this week, Guardians will be able to earn some exciting rewards throughout the Festival of the Lost event.

From a brand new aggressive frame sniper rifle to some fascinating armor sets, this current yearly event looks like it will be a lot of fun. Moreover, Bungie has never really disappointed when it comes to events, so the entire community will eagerly look forward to it in Destiny 2.

