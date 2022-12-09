Destiny 2 Spire of the Watcher Dungeon details: Release date, time, gears, encounters, and more 

Destiny 2's newest Dungeon, Spire of the Watcher, is only one reset away from hitting the official servers. As announced in Bungie's official blog post, players will need to complete the free introductory mission in The Witch Queen to gain access. However, this activity is not free, as it is gated behind either the deluxe edition of the expansion or a Dungeon key from the Eververse store.

Aside from official announcements, there have been numerous leaks regarding the Dungeon. From reputed sources, it seems that the Dungeon will be Vex-themed, with Tex Mechanica weapons and armor sets. Players will be able to enter the Spire of the Watcher with December 9 reset, at 9 am PDT.

Destiny 2 Season 19 Dungeon details and everything you need to know

1) Release date and time

"…revealed a secret Seraph facility…" Charlemagne?? Is that YOU?!

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph's Spire of the Watcher Dungeon will be released with the daily reset on December 9, at 9 am PDT. Release times in all major regions are as follows:

India: 10:30 pm (December 9).

10:30 pm (December 9). China: 1:00 am (December 10).

1:00 am (December 10). UK: 6:00 pm (December 9).

6:00 pm (December 9). Australia: 3:00 am (December 10).

3:00 am (December 10). Brazil: 2:00 pm (December 9).

Typically, all weapons and armor pieces dropping from the Spire of the Watcher will be pinnacle, as Duality will be moved to the rotator playlist.

2) Exotic

The Exotic for the Dungeon will be a Solar Bow called Hierarchy of Needs. Typically, players will be able to get this by completing the final encounter of the Dungeon, alongside cracking additional puzzles and steps for the catalyst.

While additional details are yet to be revealed, the Destiny 2 Exotic perk has been speculated to be called the Guidance Ring.

Solar Primary Bow



Solar Primary Bow



Exotic Perk: Guidance Ring?



Catalyst Perk: Apollonic Tangent - Arrows fired through a Guidance Ring release seeking projectiles, which do more damage based off of distance travelled.

Additionally, the catalyst will allow players to fire arrows through the Guidance Ring, which will do more damage based on the distance traveled. All projectiles shot through the ring will seek enemies.

Players should note that all perks and catalyst descriptions mentioned here are based on leaks, as nothing has been officially confirmed by Bungie yet.

3) Weapons and armor pieces

A few determined pictures of Dungeon weapons and armor pieces have been teased to be Tex Mechanica-themed. All three classes will be getting cowboy-themed armor, starting with helmets and class items.

Legendary weapons are designed along the lines of existing Tex Mechanica weapons such as Dead Man's Tale, Last Word, Huckleberry, and many more. The images in the post given below include the upcoming Legendary weapons, including Sidearm, Scout Rifle, Submachine Gun, and more.

SNEAK PEEK: Weapons coming to Spire of the Watcher Dungeon



(via Elliot) SNEAK PEEK: Weapons coming to Spire of the Watcher Dungeon(via Elliot) https://t.co/dCffDN9Udm

The leaked names for these weapons are as follows:

Long Arm Scout Rifle.

Into the Sunset Grenade Launcher.

Terminus Horizon Machine Gun.

Destiny 2 players will start on Mars and infiltrate an old facility. The encounters have been speculated to be "Spire's Ascent", "Persys, Primordial Ruin", and "Akelous, The Siren's Current".

4) Seal

FIRST LOOK: Spire of the Watcher ~ Dungeon Seal! Title: Wanted!



(Via Elliot) FIRST LOOK: Spire of the Watcher ~ Dungeon Seal! Title: Wanted! (Via Elliot) https://t.co/pzLAk4EHio

The title upon completing all the Spire of the Watcher triumphs is called "Wanted". These objectives usually consist of completing all encounters solo, collecting special loot throughout encounters, achieving specific triumphs with subclasses, and many more.

Typically, there will also be a Master version of this Dungeon available for everyone.

