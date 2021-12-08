How to get Gjallarhorn catalyst in Destiny 2 

With Gjallarhorn's arrival in Destiny 2, players are already feeling its power in the current sandbox. It is an Exotic Rocket Launcher that can be acquired through the quest "And Out Fly The Wolves". However, the true essence of exotic gear always comes from their respective catalysts.

Quite similar to the weapon, Gjallarhorn's catalyst is also buried beneath the Grasp of Avarice dungeon. Guardians need to hop inside and defeat three mini-bosses to gain access to secret chests.

Here's a guide to the locations of these bosses and the chests inside Destiny 2 Grasp of Avarice.

Steps to get the Gjallarhorn catalyst in Destiny 2

To get the catalyst, Destiny 2 players will need to look for Fallen Vandal bosses in three separate locations. They can be found within the dungeon, roaming around. The main idea behind each encounter is pretty straightforward.

The Guardians will need to score a hit on the Vandal boss so they can drop the "Burdened by Riches" buff for everyone.

After picking up the buff, everyone will need to run towards a secret chest within the time window. The entire process needs to be done three times in three different locations. The locations for the Vandals and the chests are as follows:

1st Location :

First Vandal location (Image via Destiny 2)

The first location of the Vandal boss can be found within the first area on the rightmost ledge. After hitting it a few times, the boss will drop a few buffs known as "Burdened by Riches" which has a total of 30 seconds cooldown.

Chest location (Image via Destiny 2)

Guardians can locate the chest by tracking it back into a metal platform across the crystal bridge.

2nd Location:

Second Vandal location (Image via Destiny 2)

After ascending through the stairs with the Barrel roll, Guardians will find themselves within a small room. A yellow-bar Vandal will spawn here alongside other enemies. The mechanics are the same as the previous one.

Path through the chest (Image via Destiny 2)

Second Chest location (Image via Destiny 2)

Guardians can locate the second chest for Destiny 2 Gjallarhorn catalyst by going through the vents. After exiting, the chest will be located on the platform towards the right. As usual, everyone has roughly 30 seconds to go from Vandal to the chest.

3rd Location:

Third Vandal location (Image via Destiny 2)

The third and final location for the Vandal and the chest is located within the Fallen Shield encounter. However, to summon the boss, Guardians will need to end the encounter before they can do anything. After that, the Vandal can be spotted on the island with the waterfall.

Final chest location (Image via Destiny 2)

After picking up the "Burdened by Riches" buff, players can use the cannon and launch themselves on the island located just below the Fallen Shield. The chest can be found on top of the eliksni structure.

Destiny 2 catalyst for the Gjallarhorn will be rewarded to players after interacting with the chest.

