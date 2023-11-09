5 Destiny 2 Exotic Armor pieces that need a rework

Destiny 2 Exotics are one of the highest-tier items one can acquire in the franchise. Guardians can equip Exotic armor for the boosted stats and the perks that come with it. While some of these gears are perfect in different battle scenarios, others are in desperate need of a rework. Players have started avoiding these armors for their lack of utility, opting for better alternatives instead.

As inadequate as some Exotics are, they can be improved and made viable after a rework. Here are some of the Exotic Armors in Destiny 2 that deserve a rework from Bungie.

Apothesis Veil, Ophidia Spathe, and 3 other Destiny 2 Exotics that need a rework

1) Crest of Alpha Lupi

Crest of Alpha Lupi is an Exotic item for the Titan class (Image via Bungie)

Crest of Alpha Lupi is an Exotic Destiny 2 chest armor for the Titan class. It provides an extra orb of power when supers are used and refills half health when the barricade is activated. However, there are other methods of obtaining orbs, such as killing enemies with the super and using siphon mods. Guardians can also recover their HP and gain shield through various abilities.

The Destiny 2 developers could add an extra orb gain or a full health recovery to make the armor more useful.

2) Wormhusk Crown

Wormhusk Crown requires a few tweaks to make it more useful (Image via Bungie)

The Destiny 2 Hunter class helmet, Wormhusk Crown, is helpful for players who mainly participate in PvP. The helmet's perk, Burning Souls, recovers a small amount of health when the user dodges an attack. Although it is a good Exotic, the health recovery simply is not enough in most cases and requires a rework.

The developers could make a few changes, like adding raising damage resistance or increasing the health recovery. While the gear is useable, the slight heal is not enough for players to use it.

3) Ophidia Spathe

Ophidia Spathe gives you two knives per charge (Image via Bungie)

Ophidia Spathe is a Hunter class chest armor used mainly by the Gunslinger subclass in Destiny 2. The Exotic's perk, Scissor Fingers, grants players an extra melee charge, allowing them to throw two knives instead of one. While the Exotic has the ability to be strong, there are other superior ones in the game. Players can get the most out of this armor with proper fragments or aspects, but using it without them can be challenging.

The Destiny 2 developers can give this Exotic increased melee damage with the added knives to make it more functional.

4) Mask of the Quiet One

Mask of the Quiet One is a Titan class Exotic (Image via Bungie)

When used properly, the Destiny 2 Titan class Exotic, Mask of the Quiet One, is a powerhouse. The armor can restore health on kills when the user is seriously wounded. Despite this restorative ability, it isn't sufficient for guardians as most defense comes from shields, which the Exotic does not recover. Moreover, the game offers other Exotics that work well independently and don't rely on a setup.

Bungie could add extra shield gain or regeneration with kills to see players add Mask of the Quiet One to their build.

5) Apotheosis Veil

Apothesis Veil requires a rework for players to use in their build (Image via Bungie)

This warlock class Exotic, Apothesis Veil, returns melee, rift energy, and grenades when super is used. The Destiny 2 exotic further refills health and helps nearby allies regenerate abilities. While the perk is great, players have neglected the gear for its lack of tactical utility. The recharge it offers upon using the super is negligible, with other exotic helmets performing better during both PvP and PvE battles.

The gear needs a complete rework, as its perk can simply be substituted with armor mods. The Destiny 2 Exotic would be used more if it provided a damage boost or extra orb gain.