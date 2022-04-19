How to get Ophidia Spathe in Destiny 2

Players of Destiny 2 can get numerous pieces of gear during their adventures across the Destiny universe. The rarest form of items is Exotics, which have special abilities to help them alter their playstyles.

Ophidia Spathe is an Exotic Hunter chestpiece that grants users an additional knife charge.

How gamers can get Ophidia Spathe in Destiny 2

Ophidia Spathe is an amazing Hunter chestpiece that has an ability that sounds simple but can really ramp things up for the player. It grants two knives per charge of the player's melee ability.

This means a user's knife-based melee will have two charges, and players can throw them both in a row or save one for use at a later time. This can cause some serious damage to enemies if done right.

How players can find Ophidia Spathe in Destiny 2

As a world drop-based Exotic, Ophidia Spathe does not have a set place where gamers can farm it specifically. Instead, they can do a few different things to increase their chances of seeing this fantastic chest armor.

Every time a player kills an enemy, they have a chance to drop an exotic engram. These engrams can contain Ophidia Spathe but can also be something else.

Speeding up chance of finding Exotic Engram in Destiny 2

There are a few ways that users can speed up the chance of finding an Ophidia Spathe. Of course, these involve playing through playlist activities such as Strikes, Nightfalls, Crucible, and Gambit.

Gamers can earn these items found as random drops from PvE-based activities and after the game in the Crucible. If they do higher-level Nightfalls, the chance of finding an Exotic increases significantly.

Ophidia Spathe works great when paired with certain weapons

Weapons that can increase the player's melee damage will do wonders with Ophidia Spathe. This means items with Swashbuckler or the exotic Auto Rifle Monte Carlo.

Monte Carlo is actually excellent with this chestpiece, as it will refresh both knife charges, which means players will almost always have an available knife charge to use. This can deal a lot of additional damage.

Players can also speak with Xur to find exotic items in Destiny 2

Gamers can speak with Xur to find specific exotic items that he sells. Each week, Xur appears in a random location where players can find him. This week, Xur is selling Ophidia Spathe inside of the Tower Hangar.

Those looking to get their hands on the Ophidia Spathe need to act fast. Xur is available till April 19, Tuesday, at 12 pm EST.

Edited by Ravi Iyer