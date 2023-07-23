5 Best Destiny 2 Exotics for Strand Warlocks

Destiny 2 comprises a plethora of content to engage with, ranging from a wide variety of PvE activities to PvP match types in Crucible. You can choose from three interesting classes: Titan, Hunter, and Warlock, each possessing some unique abilities that lead to vastly different gameplay experiences. Furthermore, you can leverage the various subclasses, one of which is Strand.

This new subclass was introduced in Lightfall expansion earlier this year. Fans of the Warlock class can craft some potent builds with the help of robust Exotics. Each of these powerful gear items comes bundled with a perk that is instrumental in enhancing the effectiveness of a particular build.

Swarmers and four other exceptional Destiny 2 Exotics for Strand Warlocks

1) Swarmers

Swarmers is ideal for Strand Warlocks. (Image via Destiny 2)

Destiny 2 fans on the lookout for a Strand specialized Exotic gear can rely on Swarmers. This Exotic leg armor has a perk named Swarmers associated with them. It unleashes Threadlings which emerge from the Tangles and unravels the adversaries.

Unravel is one of the Strand-related debuffs that can be inflicted on any foe. It deals with some amount of damage to the infected enemy. You can delve into this guide highlighting how to obtain Unraveling Rounds for further information.

Swarmers is an excellent choice for players inclined to craft a purely Strand-oriented build. Those interested to get their hands on this Exotic gear can check out this article, which outlines how to acquire Swarmers and use them effectively.

2) Necrotic Grips

This Exotic gear can deal poison damage. (Image via Destiny 2)

While Necrotic Grips don’t directly impart any Strand-related advantages, it is ideal for enhancing the overall efficiency of build pertaining to any Warlock subclass. It comes bundled with a perk named Grasp of the Devourer.

This perk is lethal since it enables you to deal poison damage via melee attacks. Furthermore, this infection has the potential to spread to other adversaries in the battle if the enemy impacted by poison is defeated.

You can try to use Necrotic Grips along with an Exotic weapon named Osteo Striga. The Screaming Swarm perk of this weapon is suitable for the aforementioned perk associated with Necrotic Grips.

3) The Stag

This gear is ideal for defensive playstyle. (Image via Destiny 2)

While a majority of players prefer to opt for an aggressive approach in battles, it is wise to have a robust defense. You can consider using The Stag, which is associated with the Dearly Departed perk.

As part of this perk, your Rift grants a significant amount of damage reduction to you and your allies who choose to stand in the resultant Rift. If one gets critically wounded, then a small amount of Rift energy is offered.

Furthermore, if a player dies, then a healing Rift is triggered. This Exotic gear can jive well with a Strand Aspect called Weaver’s Call. This Aspect triggers some Threadlings whenever a Rift is used.

4) Mantle of Battle Harmony

Players relying on Supers must opt for this Exotic gear. (Image via Destiny 2)

Mantle of Battle Harmony is a great choice for players who rely on their Supers. It has a perk titled Absorption Cells associated with it. This perk provides energy to Supers (if the gage is not filled).

You must note that Super energy can be gained only when executing takedowns with weapons that correspond to the chosen subclass. When the Super energy gage is full, you gain a little weapon damage bonus (should match the subclass).

You must therefore leverage this Exotic gear to quickly recharge your Supers and keep the pressure on their foes. Mantle of Battle Harmony is great for PvE activities and its effectiveness relies on executing frequent takedowns.

5) Eye of Another World

One can gain some boosts to abilities using this gear. (Image via Destiny 2)

Eye of Another World is a great Exotic helmet to have if you wish to harness some potent stat boosts. It consists of a Cerebral Uplink perk that significantly enhances the regeneration speed of the Rift, grenade, and melee abilities.

This Exotic gear is also ideal for players who frequently fire their weapon when airborne. You can leverage a slight boost that this gear provides to airborne effectiveness stats of myriad weapons.

Those who do not possess the Swarmers leg armor or any other robust gear piece can use Eye of Another World instead. It is liable to work with builds pertaining to most subclasses of the Warlock, including Strand.

Destiny 2 fans can relish the current Solstice event and earn unique rewards.