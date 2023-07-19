5 best Destiny 2 Exotics for Void Warlocks

In the vast universe of Destiny 2, the choice of subclass and elemental power holds immense significance. With the Witch Queen expansion launch, Bungie introduced its first strike at the overhaul of Destiny 2's elemental powers, and the first elemental power to get its rework was the Void. The Void 3.0 update introduced aspects and fragments like Stasis so players can combine them to build a lot of unique and powerful crafts for their Guardian.

The new reworked subclasses allowed players to craft new builds and even take some old exotics to try them out with the latest builds. For Warlocks, a few standout options can make Void 3.0 stronger than it is.

With that in mind, here are the top 5 exotics that Warlocks can synergize with to maximize the potential of their Void 3.0 builds in Destiny 2.

Five exotics to synergize with Void 3.0 Warlocks in Destiny 2

1) Nezarec's Sin

Nezarec's Sin (Image via Bungie)

The first name on our list is Nezarec's Sin, a powerful exotic helmet. For most of Destiny 2's lifespan, this exotic has been a top-tier general-use exotic for Voidwalker Warlocks. It has an intrinsic perk known as Abyssal Extractors.

Any Void damage kills activates Abyssal Extractors. This 2.5-second buff provides a 300 percent additional base grenade and melee regeneration rate and a 200 percent additional base class ability and super regeneration rate. Although this is a 2.5-second buff, it can be refreshed on consecutive Void damage kills and maxes out at 20 seconds.

To use this exotic to its full potential, pair it with Chaos Accelerant and Feed the Void aspects. Feed the Void will provide Devour after every Void kill, a 6-second buff that replenishes health, and a chunk of Grenade energy after each kill.

And Chaos Accelerant will increase the vortex grenade's size and duration. With both aspects, this build can help you solo flawlessly any content easily.

2) Contraverse Hold

Contraverse Hold ((Image via Bungie))

Next, we have Contraverse Hold with its exotic perk Chaos Exchanger. This perk lets you charge your Void Grenades while resisting incoming damage. On top of that, it also returns grenade energy on hit.

Although you do not need to secure a kill to get grenade energy, it has a short cooldown timer. But if you use a vortex grenade, it will outrun the cooldown because of the lingering duration and activate twice, giving twice the grenade energy on hit in Destiny 2.

In terms of aspect, you will need to run the Chaos Accelerant aspect to use this exotic, as charging the grenade is the prerequisite of its intrinsic perk.

3) Secant Filaments

Secant Filaments (Image via Bungie)

This is one of the exotics which came with the Witch Queen DLC in Destiny 2. The intrinsic perk on these leg armor is known as Devouring Rift. This perk lets you cast an empowering rift which will grant Devour. Any damage you and your allies deal while standing on that rift will disrupt combatants in Destiny 2.

For a long time, healing rift surpassed empowering rift in end-game content because of its continuous healing properties. But, the Secant Filaments finally flipped the switch by giving Voidwalker Warlocks the ability to receive both health and increased damage output with empowering rift.

As this leg armor is already giving Devour on class ability activation, you can use Child of the Old Gods and Chaos Accelerant aspects to get more healing benefits with increased grenade damage.

4) Nothing Manacles

Nothing Manacles (Image via Bungie)

Next, we have another exotic gauntlet with a perk named Scatter Charge in Destiny 2. With this armor equipped, the wearer gains an additional Scatter Grenade charge with an additional tracking bonus.

As it already comes with Chaos Accelerant's Tracking Bonus, you can skip it. Rather, use the other two aspects and build stronger grenades that will replenish continuously in Destiny 2.

5) Verity's Brow

Verity's Brow (Image via Bungie)

Although it's a subclass-neutral exotic, it works great with Void 3.0 builds because of its intrinsic perk, The Fourth Magic. After giving final blows with a damage type the same as your subclass energy, it will grant you stacks of Death Throws buff. This offers a grenade damage boost and grenade energy when active.

This exotic works excellently with any end-game build. This is because it not only gives you significantly increased grenade regeneration, but also nearby allies benefit from it for a short time.

But before making a build with this exotic helmet, remember to farm some weapon of Void element or check your vault for some Void weapon. Once you have so, pair it with your Voidwalker build to activate its exotic perk in Destiny 2.