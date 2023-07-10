5 best load-outs for Grandmaster Nightfall in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep

The new batch of Nightfall Strikes in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep hasn't made things more accessible for the community. The enemies still hit hard under any circumstance, as a wrong step can easily lead to a complete wipe. Hence, it is essential to have the best load-outs to help an entire fire team regarding survivability and DPS.

This article is based on the Nightfall Strikes present within the Season of the Deep Pool. All the following load-outs will be valid until the end of the season, given that Bungie doesn't make any significant changes to the sandbox.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

New builds to try out for Destiny 2 Season of the Deep Grandmaster Nightfall

1) Cenotaph Mask Divinity Warlock

Cenotaph's Mask (Image via Destiny 2)

Cenotaph Mask is the latest Exotic helmet for Warlocks in Season 21, and it has quickly made its mark in the inventory. The gear piece allows you to reload their Trace Rifles by applying sustained damage on Champions, bosses, or vehicles and marking them as a particular target. Any ally defeating the marked target can generate special or heavy ammo.

This can be tied to the Divinity Exotic Trace Rifle, as creating a precision bubble on any boss or Champion will make things easier to deal increased damage. Additionally, the auto-reload from reserves on the Divinity will work, even when the weapons are holstered.

This build is essential when a fireteam relies on heavy ammunition throughout the mission. A Cenotaph Mask built into a fireteam also removes the requirement for an Aeon Exotic, which can one-shot any player going in for a finisher.

2) The Navigator resistance support

The Navigator (Image via Destiny 2)

The Navigator Exotic Trace Rifle can drop from the Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon, allowing its user to inflict sever on enemies, alongside Woven mail on allies. Since this is more like a weapon recommendation than a complete load-out, you can equip this on any class and element. The Navigator's only job is to shoot on allies and grant 60% damage resistance.

Additionally, shooting enemies will reduce their outgoing damage by 33%. Hence, The Navigator Trace Rifle is one of the best-supporting options in Grandmaster Nightfall. Note that you can get at least 90% damage resistance with 60% Woven Mail and 30% tier-10 Resilience stat.

3) Centrifuse Arc build

Centrifuse Exotic Auto Rifle (Image via Destiny 2)

The Centrifuse Arc Auto Rifle is Season 21's seasonal Exotic weapon from the season pass. It can synergize perfectly with an Arc build in the game if you are "Amplified" from one of their abilities. The weapon gradually stores a unique charge, which can cause a blinding explosion upon final blows.

Artifact mods from Season 21, such as Amped Up and Electric Armor, can grant longer duration on "Amplified" and damage resistance with the buff, respectively.

Centrifuse with the catalyst builds up overcharge every time you are Amplified. Hence, the available gameplay loop will include getting Amplified first, having enough charge on the weapon, and a kill to cause a blinding explosion.

4) Sanguine Alchemy Warlock

Destiny 2 Sanguine Alchemy (Image via Bungie)

The Sanguine Alchemy Warlock has been one of the best builds for any endgame activities in Destiny 2. The Exotic can increase the user's weapon damage by 17% if the weapon holds the same element as the user's subclass. Powerful Heavy weapons, including Cataclysmic, Apex Predator, Stormchaser, Gjallarhorn, and Hothead, can benefit significantly from this.

5) Void invisible Hunters

Omnioculus (Image via Destiny 2)

Void Hunters have been consistent throughout the seasons in The Witch Queen and Lightfall. Be it the Omnioculus or Gyrfalcon's Hauberk, any Hunter with the Exotics mentioned above equipped will be equally crucial to a fireteam.

Each Exotic's role remains unchanged from previous seasons, where Omnioculus is used to get your allies out of danger. Gyrfalcon's Hauberk is used to apply volatility and gain invisibility with kills.

