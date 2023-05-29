How to get The Navigator Exotic Trace Rifle in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep

The Navigator Exotic Trace Rifle is a brand new weapon in Destiny 2. This Strand-based weapon is associated with the Ghosts of the Deep dungeon. Every dungeon in the game has an Exotic weapon associated with it. Since these weapons drop with curated rolls only, they're not farmable. Having said that, these weapons are rather unique and can offer an edge in PvE activities.

Although the dungeons in Destiny 2 are designed for a fireteam of three players, they can be completed solo. With that said, here's how players can get the Navigator Exotic trace rifle in the game.

Where to find The Navigator Exotic trace rifle in Destiny 2

To get this weapon, you will have to successfully complete the final encounter in the Ghosts of the Deep dungeon in Destiny 2. However, the drop rates for this weapon are governed by a RNG mechanic, so there's a chance that you might have to run the encounter multiple times before this weapon drops for you.

There are, however, certain ways in which you can boost your chances of acquiring the Navigator Exotic trace rifle in the game. Completing certain dungeon-related triumphs, for example, completing the entire dungeon solo, will boost the drop rates for this weapon in Destiny 2.

How to get The Navigator Exotic catalyst

This is one of the few Exotics in the game for which you will have to solve a small secret puzzle before each encounter in the Ghosts of the Deep dungeon in Destiny 2. In these puzzles, you will have to find a pile of dead Ghosts and then interact with them.

This should give you the Vestige of Light buff. You need to then take this buff and deposit it at a Hive ritual altar close by. When you do this, a yellow-bar enemy will spawn.

After you've lit all three Hive altars and you've managed to defeat the enemy that spawns every time you interact with the said altars, you'll have to complete the final encounter in the dungeon. You'll get the catalyst from the final chest after you've defeated Simmumah Ur-Nokru.

How does The Navigator Exotic trace rifle work in Destiny 2?

The Navigator Exotic trace rifle has two rather interesting perks. The first perk is known as the Weft Cutter. Whenever a target takes sustained damage from this weapon, they're severed.

Furthermore, this weapon also has an intrinsic perk known as Protective Weave. Thanks to this perk, whenever you shoot an ally with this weapon, both of you get Woven Mail.

While the perks don't seem like much, they'll come in handy, especially during activities like Grandmaster Nightfalls and Master raids.

Given that the Resilience stat received a considerable nerf in the previous season, this weapon could soon become meta in end-game PvE activities.

