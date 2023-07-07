All confirmed weapon tunings for Destiny 2 Season of the Deep

Destiny 2 Season of the Deep isn't done with sandbox updates yet, as Bungie has recently released a blog post regarding upcoming changes with a mid-season patch. From several nerfs and buffs to specific weapons, the community can expect a drastic change in meta with some changes lined up for the future patch. Since there have been no confirmed dates, everyone can expect these updates to drop during the upcoming Solstice.

The following article lists all the upgrades listed by Bungie, including weapons, perks, reticles, and more. Destiny 2 Season of the Deep also had its fair share of problems regarding servers, some of which will be fixed with an upcoming 7.1.5 Hotfix.

Every change with the mid-season patch in Destiny 2 Season 21

Destiny 2 Season of the Deep has little more than a month remaining before the penultimate entry of Lightfall kicks off. With an annual event scheduled for release in the middle of July, or the start of August, the mid-season patch is likely to drop during the same time.

The following list contains all the changes confirmed by Bungie regarding weapons and archetypes:

Pulse Rifles: Will have reduced auto-aim angle at 0 aim-assist by 10%.

Lightweight Bows: Increased damage fall-off from 15m to 25m. Fall-off end distance from 20m to 45m, and final accuracy increased by 10%.

Submachine Guns. Changes made to Shayura's Wrath ADS dynamic reticle.

Lightweight Shotguns: Reduced spread angle of outer horizontal pellets by 15%.

Graviton Lance: Increased damage against PvE enemies by 67%. Catalyst won't be providing aim-assist, while the Cosmology explosion will have reduced damage against players by 40%.

No Time to Explain: Reduction in Range stat by 10.

Fighting Lion: Fixed the issue of Chimera perk not activating as intended.

The blog post also mentions some additional changes to the existing perks in the game. The following list consists of the updates on perks:

Gutshot Straight: Auot-aim penalty will be reduced by 37.5%.

Slickdraw: Will have a reduction in auto-aim penalty by 33%.

Target Lock: Reduction in damage against players from 40% to 25%. Damage in PvE will remain unchanged.

Furthermore, Season 22 will see a change in the engagements of Range, tied to weapons such as Auto Rifles, Pulse Rifles, and Hand Cannons. Bungie has also provided an estimated stat on 0-100 falloff distance across different weapons, which can be found within this link.

Other substantial changes in Season 22 will include:

Hand Cannon damage buff for PvE against trash mobs and major combatants, alongside an increase in reload speed.

Rework in Sword Guard.

Balancing of Le Monarque and buff to Touch of Malice.

Reworks to perks such as Shoot to Loot, Bipod, Envious Assassin, Under-Over, and more.

Destiny 2 Season 22 is set to release on August 22, followed by an expected special program from Bungie regarding The Final Shape.

