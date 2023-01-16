5 Best Hand Cannons in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph

Hand Cannons are some of the deadliest weapon archetypes in Destiny 2. While most Guardians tend to use the weapon in PvP activities, some also love using this archetype in PvE activities.

Over the years, the developers have brought forth a lot of Hand Cannons in the game as well, of both Legendary and Exotic rarities. This list will focus on Legendary Hand Cannons in the game, because Exotics, in most cases, have the upper hand on their Legendary comrades, thanks to the numerous intrinsic perks they come with. Having said that, here are the five best Legendary Hand Cannons in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Top 5 Hand Cannons in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph

While Hand Cannons are quite useful in the game, it all depends on the rolls that these weapons drop with. Moreover, most of these Hand Cannons belong to the 140 RPM family, which is a desirable trait for this weapon archetype in Destiny 2.

5) Fatebringer

The Fatebringer is the only Hand Cannon on this that can be picked up from the Vault of Glass raid. This randomly drops from the final encounter in the raid and is quite popular amongst the Destiny 2 community. Apart from being useful in PvP activities, this weapon has also found utility in some PvE activities. Some of the most desirable perks on this weapon are Explosive Payload and Firefly. There's a timelost variant of this weapon available as well, but Guardians will have to complete some challenges to receive this weapon as a drop.

4) Eyeasluna

The Eyeasluna is a Hand Cannon that's been reprised from Destiny 2's predecessor. It was introduced alongside the 30th Anniversary Expansion. Guardians will have to participate in the Grasp of Avarice dungeon to get their hands on this weapon, which can give most Exotic Hand Cannons a run for their money. It tends to do very well in PvP activities, thanks to its incredible Aim Assist rating. Some of the best perks on this weapon are the Headstone and the Outlaw perk.

3) Dire Promise

The Dire Promise is a Hand Cannon that is best suited for both the Crucible and Gambit activities. Although it can hold its ground in PvE activities, most of the rolls it comes with are better suited for PvP. That said, there's no definite way to get this weapon in the game right now. It drops as random world loot, so it's hard to point towards a particular activity from where Guardians would get a guaranteed drop with respect to the Dire Promise in the game. Guardians can also receive it as a rank-up reward from various Tower vendors. Open Shot, Rangefinder, and Snapshot Sights are some of the most desirable perks on this weapon.

2) Austringer

The Austringer is probably the only weapon on this entire list that can be crafted. Introduced during the Season of the Haunted, Guardians can get their hands on this weapon by completing Season of the Haunted activities, focusing Umbral Engrams at the Crown of Sorrow, and looting Opulent Chests aboard the Derelict Leviathan. To craft this gun, Guardians must complete five Deepsight Resonance extractions on this weapon. Once crafted, Guardians will have access to each and every perk of this weapon and can try out all of them to see which suits their playstyle the best. Outlaw, Triple Tap, Demolitionist, Rangefinder, and Rampage are some of the most desirable perks for this weapon.

1) Rose

The legendary Rose Hand Cannon was introduced during the Season of the Seraph in Destiny 2. To get their hands on this weapon, Guardians will first have to complete the Dividing the Ladder quest step that can be picked up from Lord Shaxx at the Tower. Once they've completed the quest, Guardians will be able to pick up one copy of this weapon every week, per character, provided they can complete some PvP-related quests. This is arguably the best Hand Cannon in the game and can be seen mostly during highly competitive PvP activities.

These five weapons are worth hunting down in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph. With the right perks, Guardians can actually dominate the playing field with the weapons mentioned above. Yes, there are Exotics like the Ace of Spades, Thorn, and Hawkmoon, but using those varies from player to player.

