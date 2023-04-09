How to get Unraveling Rounds in Destiny 2

Guardians have a vast array of debuffs available at their disposal in Destiny 2. These debuffs make combat easier, especially during activities that include champions and a huge population of rank and file enemies. Unraveling rounds are usually associated with the Strand subclass in Destiny 2 and are used to apply the Unravel debuff on enemies.

However, players needn't follow this approach. They can apply the Unravel debuff on enemies by selecting a specific perk within the Seasonal Artifact in Season of Defiance. With that said, here's how players can get Unraveling Rounds and how the debuff works.

How to activate Unraveling rounds in Destiny 2

In Season of Defiance, there are two basic ways to trigger Unraveling Rounds in. The first one is through the Artifact mod known as "Allied Unraveling," which activates the moment players get rapid kills with Strand weapons.

Apart from that, there's a specific fragment known as "Thread of Propagation." This fragment activates whenever players get a powered melee final blow, granting their Strand weapons Unraveling rounds.

How does Unravel debuff work in Destiny 2?

The way this debuff works is similar to Void volatility. Whenever an enemy is Unraveled in Destiny 2, they take additional damage for a short period of time. They also shoot Strand projectiles that seek out and damage targets. Unraveled enemies create tangles when defeated.

These are the following sources through which this debuff can be activated:

Arcane Needle (Warlock Melee) - Warlocks can throw a needle at the enemy, which unravels them. This powered melee ability has three charges.

(Warlock Melee) - Warlocks can throw a needle at the enemy, which unravels them. This powered melee ability has three charges. Swarmers (Exotic Warlock Leg Armor) - This Exotic armor piece has an intrinsic perk that causes Threadlings spawned by Warlocks to Unravel the targets that they damage.

(Exotic Warlock Leg Armor) - This Exotic armor piece has an intrinsic perk that causes Threadlings spawned by Warlocks to Unravel the targets that they damage. Final Warning (Exotic Strand Sidearm) - The intrinsic perk on this weapon is known as All at Once. To trigger this perk, players have to hold down the fire button, which causes the weapon to track targets within a certain area. When the fire button is released, the weapon fires, striking all tracked targets simultaneously. When a marked target is struck by a fully charged burst, they're unraveled.

While Unraveling Rounds are handy when it comes to clearing a room full of enemies, they can also stun Anti-Barrier champions.

Although there are only a handful of Strand weapons this season, Bungie will be adding more weapons of that element type in Season of the Deep. Although the Artifact mod will be vaulted, the Fragment will remain. It'll be interesting to see how players use these Unraveling Rounds to their benefit in some of the tougher activities, including Grandmaster Nightfalls in Destiny 2.

