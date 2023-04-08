Destiny 2 Season 20 Grandmaster Nightalls: New Strikes, rewards, and more

Grandmaster Nightfalls are some of the toughest activities that players will come across in Destiny 2. Every season, there are six Nightfall Strikes that are selected from the entire pool, and players can get to play these activities at Grandmaster difficulty.

In Grandmaster Nightfalls, the enemies are stronger and hit harder than normal. Moreover, the bosses and minibosses have a lot of health as well, making the overall activity very difficult to complete.

With that said, here is the list of Strikes that will be available in the Grandmaster difficulty playlist for Destiny 2 Season 20.

When do the Destiny 2 Season 20 Grandmaster Nightfalls go live?

Starting on April 11, players will be able to access and play Grandmaster Nightfalls in Destiny 2. Each activity will last for a week, and a fresh activity will go live with the next weekly reset.

With that said, all six activities in the Grandmaster Nightfall rotator this season are either new or refurbished. For example, The Arms Dealer and The Lake of Shadows were fairly simple activities back in the day. However, they were given a much-needed rework, and they are fairly difficult this season.

With that said, here are all the six Strikes available on Grandmaster difficulty in Season of Defiance:

Proving Grounds

Lake of Shadows

Glassway

Mars Battlegrounds

The Arms Dealer

Hypernet Current

Out of all the Strikes mentioned above, the Hypernet Current is a part of the Lightfall expansion, and Mars Battlegrounds was introduced during Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph.

The latter is a very difficult activity on both Legend and Master difficulties, so players are already under the impression that it'll be an absolute nightmare to complete this Strike on Grandmaster difficulty.

Rewards

Speaking of the rewards, every time players successfully complete a Strike on Grandmaster difficulty, they're rewarded with an Ascendant Shard and a piece of Exotic armor that they already own. During double-reward weeks, players can earn double the rewards and XP.

Apart from this, players will also receive an Adept version of the Nightfall weapon on rotation that week. A total of six weapons are on rotation in Season of Defiance.

The weapons are as follows:

Hung Jury SR4

Mindbender's Ambition

Wendingo GL3

The Militia's Birthright

Buzzard

The Swarm

These six weapons have some really interesting rolls on offer and can be used during DPS phases in major boss fights in dungeons and raids in Destiny 2. In the first week of Grandmaster Nightfalls, players will be able to play the Proving Grounds strike.

The first week also features double rewards, so this is a good time to start farming those Ascendant Shards and an Adept version of the Hung Jury SR4.

Poll : 0 votes