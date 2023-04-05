What is Void Volatility in Destiny 2

Void Volatility is one of the many debuffs that players will come across in Destiny 2. Introduced first during the Witch Queen expansion, players quickly adapted to this new debuff and started factoring it into their builds.

With the new rework, Bungie redefined the way buildcrafting works in Destiny 2 Lightfall, making a lot of buffs and debuffs, like the Void Volatility, available to players irrespective of the subclasses they were playing on.

Not only did this improve gameplay mechanics, but it also gave players the option to get more creative with their builds. So what does this debuff do, and how does one apply it to their enemies?

How to use Void Volatility in Destiny 2

To apply the Void Volatility debuff to an enemy in Destiny 2, you will have to hit them with Volatile Rounds.

Whenever an enemy is hit with the Void Volatility debuff, they start glowing purple. Upon taking additional damage, these targets explode, damaging other targets in their vicinity as well.

How to get the Volatile Rounds buff?

For the uninitiated, Volatile Rounds are only available on Void weapons. As of now, there are multiple ways in which you can get Volatile Rounds for your weapons.

If you're using Echo of Instability in your build, you will receive Volatile Rounds every time you defeat an enemy using your grenades. This applies to all three classes in Destiny 2.

Interestingly enough, Hunters have an Exotic known as Gyrfalcon's Hauberk. The intrinsic perk of this Exotic will grant you Volatile Rounds every time you come out of your invisibility.

There also happens to be a perk on the seasonal artifact in the Season of Defiance. This perk is known as "Volatile Flow". If you've selected this perk, then you will be able to trigger the Volatile Rounds buff for yourself whenever you pick up an Orb of Power or a Void Breach in Destiny 2.

However, if you're using the Echo of Cessation fragment, whenever you use a finisher on an enemy, other enemies close to this one will be hit with the Void Volatility debuff.

Now, the Volatile Rounds buff stays active for a short duration. But with appropriate fragments, you can increase the duration of this buff. If you're playing as a Void Hunter, you can technically have a 100% uptime with respect to the Volatile Rounds buff with the right build.

Although the buff works with any Void weapon in Destiny 2, it's wise to use it for ad-clearing purposes. Applying this debuff during boss DPS phases doesn't work that well because it's mostly AoE damage.

With that said, weapons like the Commemoration, Retrofit Escapade, and even the Funnelweb are absolutely monstrous when paired with Volatile Rounds.

