How to obtain and use the Swarmers in Destiny 2: Lightfall?

Swarmers are a part of the latest armor pieces that were introduced along with Destiny 2: Lightfall expansion. They unlock extra abilities for the Warlock guardian class and further strengthen the Strand subclass.

Destiny 2: Lightfall is one of its most anticipated DLCs, which has finally been released. The developers have added a huge library of weapons, armor, a new raid, and addition to a lot of missions and content. It also includes access to a brand new location known as Neptune.

This article will guide players through the procedure of obtaining and using Swarmers in Destiny 2: Lightfall.

Getting your hands on Swarmers in Destiny 2: Lightfall

Swarmers are an exotic leg armor set that comes along with the Lightfall Exotic Armor collection. It includes the above-mentioned item along with a set of Cyrtarachne's Facade (Helmet), Cadmus Ridge Lancecap (Helmet), Ballidorse Wrathweavers (Gauntlets), Abeyant Leap (Leg Armor), and Speedloader Slacks (Leg Armor).

Equipping the total set is a great option for you to look exotic, as the game suggests. However, in order to do this, you must have a good starting point. The powerful Swarmers set provides just that – with its range of features and abilities, you will be on the path to achieving your desired look and loadout.

This set is designed to give players a strong foundation before progressing further into the game, enabling them to make use of the full range of options available.

With a set of powerful Swarmers, you can be totally confident that you are well-equipped in the defensive counterpart for the challenges ahead.

The only requirement to receive the Swarmers is to complete the Lightfall campaign on the legendary difficulty. It will be added to your arsenal automatically once the campaign requisites have been met.

The Lightfall expansion campaign is set to revolutionize the gaming experience by adding new armor to your arsenal. It spawns a threadling when a tangle is destroyed, which can prove to be a game changer against a variety of threats as they can entangle enemies and inflict strand damage against them.

Additionally, with the amount of damage incurred, energy is obtained, which further depends on the type of enemy to which the damage is dealt.

The energy received will be lower for the common enemies but will be huge for the bosses.

Overview

As previously mentioned, spawning and destroying a tangle will spawn two threadlings, which will hunt for enemies.

If none are nearby, the threadlings will attach back to the players. When they shoot an enemy, they will detach and continue to hunt.

Players will be rewarded with three variants of the grenade - Threadling, Grapple, and Shackle. It is recommended to avoid using the shackle grenade for now since there is a bug where the grenade will not spawn threadlings upon explosion.

Destiny 2: Lightfall is currently available to purchase and play on PC (through Steam and Epic Games), Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

