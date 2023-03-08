How to get the Vexcalibur catalyst in Destiny 2 Lightfall (2023)

The Vexcalibur Exotic Glaive is currently available for Destiny 2 players to obtain, with Bungie dropping a secret mission for the community to complete. The initial steps of the mission will require fans to collect Vex nodes within a specific time limit, which will further unlock the mission within the Vex network.

Typically, the new Exotic Glaive catalyst is available as well, similar to how Revision Zero was handled in Season 19. Each week will unlock a unique intrinsic trait and catalyst for that weapon, encouraging players to run the same mission but at a higher difficulty.

To get the catalyst of Vexcalibur, players must naturally obtain the weapon first, followed by a unique quest called Vexcalibur: Authorization Override.

Destiny 2 Vexcalibur catalyst guide and how to obtain it (2023)

1) Vexcalibur: Authorization Override

Legendary quest for catalyst (Image via Destiny 2)

As mentioned earlier, obtaining the Exotic Glaive will unlock the aforementioned quest. To complete the first step, head to The Orrery Lost Sector and defeat Vex enemies using the Vexcalibur. It should be noted that each kill must be made using a projectile, as melee kills won't count towards the progression.

The Orrery Lost Sector (Image via Destiny 2)

Once you're done, inspect your Vexcalibur and equip the 'Authorization Override' perk within the protocol slot, as shown in the image below. This will allow you to access parts within the mission that couldn't be accessed before.

Protocol slot for extra override perks (Image via Destiny 2)

Next, you must run the Legendary version of 'NODE.OVRD.AVALON,' with a recommended power level of 1830. Due to the unique modifiers, you'll be capped at 20 power levels below the recommended level.

2) Quest guide

When you're on this mission, you must ensure that the Vexcalibur weapon is equipped. As mentioned earlier, you'll need it to access additional areas within the Vex network. Your first task is to locate a secret chest in the initial stages of the mission, which will reward you with an intrinsic trait.

The chest for the second intrinsic trait (Image via Destiny 2)

Once you progress through the Vex fluid, look for a small green node on the wall, as shown in the image below.

Finding the green node on the wall (Image via Destiny 2)

Move forward after interacting with this node and look for a secret chamber above you. However, the room will be guarded by Vex walls on both sides. To pass through, you must equip your Vexcalibur Exotic Glaive, perform a guard, and move through the wall.

The vex wall (Image via AztecrossYT)

Open the chest to get the M1R Distribution Matrix II, your second intrinsic upgrade, further increasing the weapon's stats upon crafting.

Catalyst drop for Vexcalibur (Image via KackisHD)

To obtain the catalyst, simply complete the rest of the mission and loot the final chest. Vexcalibur has three catalysts lined up, locked behind Legendary NODE.OVRD.AVALON completions every week.

3) Tips for Legendary difficulty

As you'll be 20 levels below the recommended level, this Exotic quest certainly doesn't make things any easier for Guardians. It would help if you took an add clearing (additional enemies) loadout paired with Void weapons. Void Titans, Solar and Arc Warlocks, and Strand Hunters can defeat most enemies here, including yellow bar bosses.

Additionally, each encounter involves Revive Tokens, so you must take your time in each encounter, as being reckless can easily lead to wipes.

