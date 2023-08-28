Destiny 2 Mothkeeper's Wraps Exotic armor guide: Locations, perks, and more

The Mothkeeper's Wrath Exotic gauntlets for Hunters is the powerhouse in Destiny 2 Season of the Witch. It allows the Hunter class to become a DPS and support simultaneously, as the gear piece can amplify the user's Grenade ability. Wielding the power of Moths, the Exotic can help prioritize each buff based on the number of enemies and ally's health on the field.

The following article will list all the locations where you can try getting the Exotic armor, its perks, and a general idea of the Lost Sector calendar with Gauntlets in Season 22. To summarize the sources, the Vex Strike Force alongside higher-tier Lost Sectors can drop Exotic armor pieces.

Destiny 2 Mothkeeper's Wraps Exotic armor location in Season of the Witch

As mentioned above, the Mothkeeper's Wraps Exotic armor, alongside other gear pieces, can be farmed from the Supernumerary Blitz public event in Neomuna, and higher difficulty Lost Sectors. To find the former, you will need to have the Lightfall expansion and open up Neomuna's map. Look for a Vex Incursion Zone, as shown in the image below.

Vex Strike Force zone (Image via Destiny 2)

Head to the location, wait for the "Supernumerary Blitz" public event, and complete it to earn a chance at obtaining an Exotic you do not have in Collections. There is a chance for the Mothkeeper's Wraps to drop if you are playing with a Hunter.

Regarding Lost Sectors, run a higher tier version on the day with Gauntlets as a drop. The Legend version of the activity has an uncommon chance of dropping, while completing a Master version increases the chance. The following is a list of all upcoming dates of Lost Sector with Gauntlet drops in September 2023:

August 29, 2023.

September 2, 2023.

September 6, 2023.

September 10, 2023.

September 14, 2023.

September 18, 2023.

September 22, 2023.

September 26, 2023.

September 30, 2023.

Concealed Void (Image via Destiny 2)

Adding the armor in Collections will also allow you to focus it within Rahool's Exotic Decoding section.

Destiny 2 Mothkeeper's Wraps Exotic perk explained

The Exotic perk of Mothkeeper's Wraps is as follows:

Winged Eclipse: Your grenade becomes a cage of loyal moths that release on impact and fly toward the nearest target or ally. If they reach a target, they detonate in a blinding explosion; if they reach an ally, the moths grant your ally a Void overshield.

According to the Destiny 2 database, the Grenade ability gets replaced by Lucent Moths, releasing two additional supporting moths upon impact. These moths will then prioritize healing allies based on their low health, or dealing damage to enemies if the field is full of them.

Additionally, if the field has one ally with low health and is full of enemies, both the moths will split into prioritizing both healing allies and damaging enemies.