Best Destiny 2 Arc Warlock build for Season of the Deep

Players in Destiny 2 have multiple options when it comes to creating builds. Although build crafting isn't exactly that complex, any creation falls flat on its face without appropriate gear compatibility. While there are multiple options for creating a build in the game, not all of them are suited for the myriad activities that Bungie's looter shooter has to offer.

The best Destiny 2 Arc Warlock build makes use of an Exotic item which isn't exactly popular among players. With that said, here's the best Arc Warlock build that can be used for almost every activity available in the game.

Best Destiny 2 Arc Warlock build Super and Abilities

For any subclass in the game, you will be able to use one Super, which is your ultimate ability, and four other abilities. For this build, here are the abilities and the Super you must focus on:

Super Chaos Reach Warlocks unleash a continuous beam of concentrated Arc energy. When concentrated on a target for too long, lightning strikes that location. Abilities Glide Burst Glide Rift Healing Rift Grenade Pulse Grenade Melee Ball Lightning

Best Destiny 2 Arc Warlock build Aspects and Fragments

For any given build in Destiny 2, players can choose up to two Aspects and four to five fragments, depending upon the number of Fragment slots allotted to each Aspect.

All Aspects and Fragments in the build grant a special bonus to the character. However, it's important to choose ones that dovetail with each other. For this best Arc Warlock build, here are the Aspects players need to select:

Aspects Description Electrostatic Mind Defeating targets with Arc abilities or defeating jolted or blinded targets crates an Ionic Trace. Collecting an Ionic Trace will make you Amplified. Arc Soul Casting a Rift will grant you and any ally that passes through it, an Arc Soul. This Arc Soul fires automatically at targets in front of you. Your rift recharges quicker when allies are near, and while Amplified your Arc Soul as an increased rate of fire. Fragments Spark of Ions Defeating a Jolted target creates an Ionic Trace. Spark of Discharge Arc weapon final blows have a chance to create an Ionic Trace. Spark of Brilliance Defeating a Blinded target with precision damage creates an explosion that blinds nearby enemies. Spark of Instinct When critically wounded, taking damage causes you to emit a burst of Arc energy that damages nearby targets.

Best Destiny 2 Arc Warlock build Exotics and stat priority

Exotic weapons and armor pieces take priority for each and every build in the game. For the best Destiny 2 Arc Warlock build, you have multiple Exotic weapons that dovetail beautifully. But unfortunately, there's just one Exotic armor piece that works well for this build.

Weapons

For this build, you could either go ahead with a Trinity Ghoul or use the Coldheart. While the Trinity Ghoul is an ad-clearing machine, the Coldheart can be used to periodically generate Ionic Traces.

Armor

For this build, you will have to use the Vesper of Radius. This Exotic is rather underrated, but with the recent reworks, the item is lethal if you manage to build into it properly.

Stat priority

Considering the current state of the game, the most important stat for any build in the game right now should be Resilience. Maxing out this stat will give you an 80 percent resistance to incoming damage. The next stat you should focus on is Recovery, because that governs the cooldown rate of your class ability.

The third most important stat is Discipline, which governs the cooldown rate of your grenade ability. Considering the extensive usage of grenades, you must build into this stat as well, but not at the cost of the ones mentioned above.

How does the best Destiny 2 Arc Warlock build work?

The Vesper of Radius is an underrated Exotic in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The cycle for capitalizing on the best Destiny 2 Arc Warlock build is fairly simple. No matter what, you will be generating a lot of Ionic Traces, which guarantees a high ability uptime. While the Trinity Ghoul will always be a strong choice of weapon, the Coldheart outperforms it in this build.

The Exotic perk on the Vesper of Radius triggers when you're surrounded by enemies. When triggered, your Rift will recharge faster and periodically emit a shockwave that damages enemies. Enemies killed by this shockwave will explode, damaging other foes in their vicinity and blinding them.

If you kill a blinded enemy with precision damage, you will generate an Ionic Trace. The target will cause another blinding explosion that will rob nearby enemies of their vision. You will also have high uptime on your Arc soul. Notably, if the allies are close to your Rift, it will recharge even faster. These explosions will also periodically generate Ionic Traces.

This build works well in areas with a high concentration of ads and can hold its own in endgame activities like raids. While many would argue this might not cause enough damage during boss phases, this Arc Warlock build is known to melt through dungeons and raid bosses with ease.