5 best Destiny 2 Arc Fragments for Warlocks

In Destiny 2, Warlocks are a powerful class that can choose from three different subclasses: Stormcaller (Arc), Dawnblade (Solar), Void Walker (Void), and Shadebinder (Stasis). One of the most popular subclasses for Warlocks is the Arc subclass, which harnesses the power of lightning and storms to unleash havoc on their enemies.

The game lets players customize their Arc characters with different subclasses. With the Arc 3.0 update, Arc Warlocks can also equip fragments that modify their abilities in various ways. They can enhance the damage, duration, range, or utility of your Arc abilities, or grant you additional benefits like health regeneration, super energy, or weapon buffs.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Spark of Brilliance and four other Arc fragments best suited for Warlocks

1) Spark of Ions

Spark of Ions allows Arc Warlocks to maximize their abilities (Image via Bungie)

Effect: Jolted targets give you Ionic Trace upon defeat.

One of the core mechanics of an Arc Warlock build is the ability to jolt enemies, which not only deals damage but also triggers various effects. Spark of Ions takes this mechanic to the next level by rewarding you with Ionic Trace whenever you defeat jolted targets.

This Arc fragment synergizes perfectly with the nature of Arc abilities, encouraging you to focus on crowd control and dealing damage to multiple enemies at once. With Ionic Traces in your pocket, you'll have a steady flow of ability energy, allowing you to unleash devastating Arc attacks consistently.

2) Spark of Beacons

Effect: When amplified, Final Blows with Arc weapons will create a blinding explosion.

Amplification is a key aspect of many Arc Warlock builds, and Spark of Beacons adds an explosive twist to this mechanic. When your abilities are amplified, landing final blows with your Arc weapons triggers blinding explosions, disorienting and damaging nearby enemies. This not only provides crowd control but also creates opportunities for strategic play, allowing you to weaken or eliminate threats quickly.

Combining this Arc fragment with weapons that have strong final blow potential can turn you into a walking storm of destruction on the battlefield.

3) Spark of Discharge

Spark of Discharge is a strong fragment choice for Warlocks (Image via Bungie)

Effect: Final Blows with Arc weapons give a chance to create an Ionic Trace.

Spark of Discharge adds an element of chance to your Arc Warlock build. It gives your Arc weapon final blows a chance to drop Ionic Traces, further enhancing your ability energy regeneration.

This randomness injects an exciting element into your gameplay, keeping you engaged as you anticipate the possibility of triggering Ionic Traces with each successful shot. It encourages you to maintain a dynamic playstyle, switching between different abilities and weapons to maximize your potential and create a continuous loop of devastating attacks.

4) Spark of Brilliance

Create blinding explosions with Spark of Brilliance (Image via Bungie)

Effect: Blinded targets defeated with precision damage create blinding explosions.

Precision and timing are crucial in Destiny 2, and Spark of Brilliance rewards your accuracy with blinding explosions. This Arc fragment transforms your precision shots into blinding attacks, stunning enemies in their tracks and creating chaos among their ranks.

The synergy between this fragment and abilities that induce blindness can turn you into a powerful disruptor on the battlefield. As you eliminate blinded foes with precision damage, you'll create a chain reaction of explosions that can tip the scales in your favor during intense encounters.

5) Spark of Amplitude

Effect: Defeating enemies while Amplified creates Orb of Power

While the previous Arc fragments focused on immediate effects, Spark of Amplitude takes a more strategic approach. It rewards you for taking down powerful foes and Guardians using your Arc abilities by granting Orb of Power. As your stacks increase, your super energy generation rate improves, giving you the potential to unleash devastating supers more frequently.

This Arc fragment encourages you to prioritize high-value targets and master your Arc abilities to reap the rewards of increased super energy. It adds a layer of depth to your gameplay, as you strategically choose when to use your abilities for maximum impact.