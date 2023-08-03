The actual story of Destiny 2 Lightfall is hidden far away from most players

Destiny 2 Lightfall isn't Bungie's most well-written project recently released. While the story did not answer much, it introduced players to numerous unwanted questions, which can harm a live-service title. Hence, for the worse, Bungie has started losing a lot of players ever since, with some of the veterans turning on the company for predatory practices as well.

However, while trying to patch things up on the narrative side, it seems the company hasn't done much in the last few months. Players searching for lore entries of Lightfall can find them in the game.

That said, they are hidden deep beneath the surface of Neomuna, somewhere most players won't even bother looking. With Season 21's Parting the Veil, Bungie has put in a weekly dialogue system within the Veil Containment, similar to seasonal recordings on HELM.

Season 21's seasonal cutscene also showcased Witness' origin story, with players wondering whether it is too late to reveal story content.

Most Destiny 2 fans do not care for Veil Containment recordings and Lightfall lore entries

The Destiny 2 lore entries are the Veil Containment recordings found underneath Neomuna. To those unaware, the "Parting the Veil" mission should lead them to the Veil and the tapes, the same place everyone encountered in the final mission of Lightfall. However, the problem is its hidden nature rather than a more straightforward narrative route.

Some voice lines from the recordings come from Neomuna's Chioma Esi, backed up by some of the best voice-acting works in Destiny 2. She is shown to be depressed from the death of Lakshmi, alongside the Veil's exposure to the whole system. Readers interested in hearing her voice lines can find them in the video below.

Many will even be surprised knowing that Bungie is still putting in voice recordings in the Veil Containment even in the current week. Chioma Esi discusses Rasputin in the Week 11 log and how the Warmind classified Neomuna as a "Nefele Stronghold." She went on to state the following:

"What we've done here has to be quarantined. The Veil is too much power. Too much for anyone."

This was followed by an interesting line from Osiris, hinting at two more entries available within the Veil Containment that will unlock in Weeks 12 and 13. Hence, with 11 weeks' worth of lore drops in the game, the fact that most players haven't even bothered checking into the lore pieces is concerning.

It should also be noted that Bungie is mostly at fault here for keeping the critical plotlines hidden away. Aside from content creators and completionists, the company could have done a better job of delivering the story to a more casual audience, which makes up about 80% of Destiny 2's player base.