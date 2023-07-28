5 best Raid weapons in Destiny 2, ranked

Destiny 2 features an array of raid weapons to choose from. The popular sci-fi shooter game developed by Bungie is renowned for its thrilling raid encounters that demand powerful weaponry. To conquer challenging PvE content, players must equip themselves with the right raid weapons. These offer unique abilities and devastating firepower, enabling players to face hordes of enemies or engage in high-stakes boss battles.

In this listicle, we will explore the top five best raid weapons in Destiny 2 for PvE. We will take into account the damage output, versatility, and strength in raid combat. With these weapons, players can take on any challenge that comes their way and emerge victorious.

Acasia’s Dejection and 4 other Best Destiny 2 Raid Weapons

5) Commemoration - Adaptive Machine Gun (Deep Stone Crypt raid)

Starting out the list is the Commemoration, an Adaptive Machine Gun that doesn't disappoint. While it may not hold the crown for the strongest boss DPS, it offers consistent add-clear potential, decent boss damage, and efficient ammo economy. Its reliable performance across various situations and encounters makes it a valuable addition to any guardian's raid loadout.

While Machine Guns are viable weapon choices in the current meta, they do not scale as well as other types do. They also don't particularly excel in any aspect, but they are good enough to be viable in raids.

4) Acasia's Dejection (Adaptive Trace Rifle)

The Acasia's Dejection brings a touch of exotic flair to our list with its Adaptive Trace Rifle design. This weapon strikes a balance between powerful damage potential and effective add-clear capabilities.

With recent buffs to the Trace Rifle archetype, the Acasia's Dejection has become a more appealing choice for guardians seeking unique firepower. As its golden beams cut through enemies, they will appreciate the exotic elegance it brings to an arsenal.

Despite the buffs, however, it's still not on par with the weapons at the top of our list.

3) Succession - Aggressive Sniper Rifle (Deep Stone Crypt raid)

When precision and long-range devastation are required, Succession steps into the spotlight. This Aggressive Sniper Rifle dominates boss encounters, delivering punishing precision damage from a distance.

Guardians who prefer to engage their foes from afar will find a reliable ally in the Succession. As you line up that perfect shot and witness the enemy's health bar crumble, you'll understand why this raid weapon is a prized possession for any sniper enthusiast.

Although the Succession may yield high damage output, its single target mode may limit your potential to quickly eliminate hordes of opponents. However, it's one of the strongest weapons in the game when it comes to the boss phase.

2) Submission - Lightweight Submachine Gun (Vow of Discipline raid)

Submachine Guns have always been popular picks for PvE and raids. While there are plenty of SMG options to choose from, the Submission takes it to the next level with its powerful base stats and perk pool.

For close-quarters combat and rapid-fire superiority, look no further than the Submission. This Lightweight Submachine Gun boasts high damage output, a rapid-fire rate, and manageable recoil, making it perfect for shredding through enemies in tight spaces. Its versatility makes it an excellent choice for various raid scenarios, particularly when speed and aggression are crucial.

Although not really a downside, this raid weapon requires a very aggressive playstyle. Those who are not fond of this combat style may require some adjusting to excel with it.

1) Forbearance - Wave Frame Grenade Launcher (Vow of Discipline raid)

The Forbearance reigns as the undisputed king of raid weapons, earning its spot at the top for numerous reasons. As a Wave Frame Grenade Launcher, it boasts high damage potential, exceptional clear capabilities, and unmatched versatility.

Whether you're dealing with swarming enemies or focusing on boss damage, the Forbearance delivers with ease. Its user-friendly nature makes it accessible to guardians of all skill levels, making it a must-have weapon for any raid encounter.

The game's meta has been completely altered by the introduction of the Wave Frame Grenade Launcher, which can kill waves with a single shot and deal respectable monster damage.