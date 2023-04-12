Destiny 2 Borrowed Time SMG: God Rolls, how to get, and more

SMGs are currently the meta weapons in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance. It all started with Bungie introducing something known as The Immortal. This weapon drops with a perk known as Target Lock, which allows players to shred through enemies — including Guardians — in the blink of an eye. While many players might not have been able to acquire The Immortal, they can definitely go ahead and farm for Borrowed Time in Destiny 2.

That said, how does one get this weapon, and what are its best rolls? This question has been answered below.

How to get Borrowed Time in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance

Borrowed Time is one of the many items that can be acquired by decrypting Gambit engrams, and you can also choose to focus these into certain weapons from the Focusing tab by interacting with The Drifter in the Tower Annex.

The gun in question has some really interesting perks that make it a formidable choice in both PvP and PvE activities. While this item may not shred like The Immortal, it can definitely force the enemy to take cover. That said, here are some rolls that players should keep an eye on when trying to obtain Borrowed Time in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance.

Borrowed Time PvP perks

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake - Recoil +18, Range +10

Magazine: Ricochet Rounds - Range +5, Stability +10

Perk 1: Rangefinder - Aiming this weapon increases effective zoom magnification and range/Threat Detector - Increased gun reload, stability, and handling when enemies are nearby.

Perk 2: Rampage - Kills with this weapon temporarily grant increased damage, stacks thrice/Tap The Trigger - Grants increased accuracy and stability for a short duration on first trigger pull.

Borrowed Time PvE perks

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake - Recoil +18, Range +10/Corkscrew Rifling - Handling +5, Range +5, Stability +5

Magazine: Ricochet Rounds - Range +5, Stability +10/Armor Piercing Rounds - Causes additional damage to enemy shields and over-penetrates targets, along with offering Range +5.

Perk 1: Rangefinder - Aiming this weapon increases effective zoom magnification and range/Feeding Frenzy - Every rapid kill with this weapon progressively increases reload speed.

Perk 2: Rampage Kills with this weapon temporarily grant increased damage, stacks thrice/Frenzy - Being in combat for an extended period grants this weapon additional damage, handling, and reload speed till the player is out of combat/Demolitionist - Kills with this weapon generate grenade energy. Using a grenade reloads this weapon from reserves.

Interestingly enough, Borrowed Time also comes with a perk known as Field Tested. With it active, players get a progressive boost to range, stability, handling, and reload speed as they deal damage to targets. Although this perk does not function as well as Target Lock, it does make the gun a fairly deadly weapon in Destiny 2 PvE and in PvP activities.

Poll : 0 votes