All seasonal challenges for Destiny 2 Season of Defiance week 6 (April 4) 

Seasonal challenges in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance will go live with the upcoming weekly reset on April 4. Players will have another chance at completing objectives for EXP and additional rewards. In addition, the total number of challenges has been reduced to six, providing everyone with limited options to acquire EXP. To summarize, everyone can expect calibrations across all activities in the game, alongside acquiring the Crucible ornament for the ritual Glaive, and stun Champions anywhere in the system.

The following article lists all the upcoming challenges in the week 6 reset of Season 20.

Destiny 2 seasonal challenges and how to complete them in week 6 of Season of Defiance (April 4)

1) Forceful Liberator

Gjallarhorn Heavy Rocket Launcher (Image via Destiny 2)

To complete this challenge, players must defeat combatants in the Defiant Battlegrounds playlist using only Power weapons. Any Machine Guns or the Exotic Gjallarhorn Rocket Launcher is decent when it comes to defeating adds (additional enemies).

Bonus progression will be granted upon Solar kills, therefore making Gjallarhorn one of the best weapons to use for this objective.

Power weapon kills required: 75.

Rewards: Challenger XP.

2) Relentless Liberator

Destiny 2 Defiant Battlegrounds (Image via Bungie)

Using the Defiant Key on the final chest of a Defiant Battlegrounds activity on either difficulty will complete the challenge. Doing so can drop bonus rewards as well, with a guaranteed red-bordered weapon with the Upgrade. There are multiple ways a player can obtain Defiant keys, including:

Lightfall campaign missions.

Terminal Overload in Neomuna.

Raids.

Vanguard Strikes.

Gambit matches.

Crucible matches.

A War Table upgrade called Vestian Ward will grant bonus progression towards this objective.

Bonus rewards required: 3.

Rewards: Challenger XP++.

3) Vexing Liberator

AVALON mission within Vex network (Image via Destiny 2)

To complete this challenge, players are required to defeat Vex enemies using seasonal weapons. These weapons include Regnant, Perpetualis, Prodigal Return, Raconteur, and Royal Executioner. Seasonal activities with Vex enemies will grant bonus progress.

The best choice should be the AVALON mission on EDZ, as all enemies there are Vex. Players are recommended to launch a normal version of the mission and use primary weapons for multiple kills.

Kills required: 150.

Rewards: Challenger XP+.

4) Defiant Crucible ornament

Glaive Crucible ornament (Image via Destiny 2)

Players must acquire the Crucible ornament of the Ecliptic Distaff Ritual Glaive this season. The best time to farm this is in any given week with bonus Crucible ranks. Resetting Shaxx's reputation twice will drop both the weapon and the ornament.

Weapon ornament required: 1.

Rewards: Challenger XP+++ and Bright Dust.

5) Elegant Weaponry

Trinity Ghoul Exotic Bow (Image via Destiny 2)

To complete this challenge, players must defeat combatants in Vanguard playlists or strikes using weapons such as Bows, Glaives, and Swords. Trinity Ghoul is one of the best weapons for add clearing and can help in clearing this objective in minutes.

Progression required: 100.

Rewards: Challenger XP+ and Bright Dust.

6) Absolutely Stunning

Champion enemy (Image via Bungie)

Players will need to stun Champions to complete this challenge. One of the best ways to finish this objective is by freezing an Overload Champion and firing the Divinity Exotic Trace Rifle on them. The number of consecutive stuns on this specific Champion will count toward progress.

Stuns required: 50.

Rewards: Challenger XP+++ and Bright Dust.

