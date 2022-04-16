Forbearance god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE

Weapons from pinnacle activities in Destiny 2, such as raids and dungeons, hold a special place in the player's inventory. While they do not vary much from any other legendary weapons in the game, some things make them extra special.

A Fatebringer with an Explosive Payload alongside Heritage with Reconstruction and Recombination are just a few examples of what a deadly combination of raid weapons can provide. Typically, the newest 6-player activity, Vow of the Disciple, is no different when granting the best weapons for PvP and PvE.

~ Deliverance (Adept)



~ Deliverance (Adept)

~ Submission (Adept)

~ Lubrae's Ruin (Adept)

~ Forbearance (Adept)



Bungie has added the option to craft each weapon to its peak, with the best perks that suit each player the best. One such weapon is the Forbearance Grenade Launcher, which can be acquired from the Caretaker and Rhulk encounter. The following article breaks down the best perk of the weapon.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Best perk combinations for Forbearance in Destiny 2 PvP and PvE

1) Usage of the weapon

Forbearance Wave Framed Grenade Launcher (Image via Destiny 2)

Forbearance is a breach Grenade Launcher that sits in the Energy slot of the inventory. It is of the Arc element, which shoots out a wave of energy after being fired with a base Blast Radius of 55. This archetype is excellent for clearing out rank-and-file ads in Destiny 2 raids, dungeons, and Nightfalls.

With Wave Framed Grenade Launchers being the center of attraction in Season 16, Forbearance has made its name inside PvE for perks such as Chain Reaction and Ambitious Assassin. These perks are the primary choices for adding clearing with Grenade Launchers.

Players can acquire this weapon from The Caretaker or Rhulk encounters inside the Vow of Disciple or craft it in the Enclave. To unlock the Forbearance shape, five deepsight versions of the weapon need to be leveled up.

2) PvE god roll

Forbearance Grenade Launcher god roll for PvE (Image via Destiny 2)

As mentioned earlier, Wave Framed weapons are among the best for wiping out massive waves of enemies. Each projectile can deal an increased amount of damage while taking out combatants through a vast radius.

The best perk combinations in Forbearance for PvE are as follows:

Volatile Launch for a massive increase in Blast Radius, decrease in Handling and Projectile speed.

High-Velocity Rounds to a rise in Projectile and Reload speed.

Ambitious Assassin for auto-reload of the weapon based on the number of kills made beforehand.

Chain Reaction for an elemental damage explosion after a kill.

Rampage is a great perk to have in place of Chain Reaction for 3x stacks of damage. Killing three enemies with one wave will grant the 3x stack at once.

3) PvP god roll

Forbearance PvP god roll (Image via Destiny 2)

Wave Framed Grenade Launchers in PvP can be a decent catalyst for any primary weapon. The process here is to damage any enemy with a Wave Framed weapon, as it guarantees a hit with its large radius. After critically wounding the enemy, players can finish them up with their primaries.

The best perk combinations in Forbearance for PvP are as follows:

Smart Drift Control for Recoil Control, Handling, Stability, and Projectile Speed.

High-Velocity Rounds for an increase in Projectile Speed.

Steady Hands for increased Handling of all weapons after kills.

Rampage for a stack of damage with each kill.

Players can go for the Bait and Switch perk for a damage boost after dealing damage with other weapons for a short duration.

