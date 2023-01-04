Five exotic armor sets for Warlocks in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph

Warlocks showcase a lot of variety in their combat abilities in Destiny 2. They are a sub-class of warriors that primarily use spells and buffs to incur significant area damage on enemies. Due to their versatile nature, they are useful in both PVP and PVE combat and act as a supporting cast for the rest of the team.

This article will go through some of the most exotic armor pieces for Warlocks that will make a huge difference on the battlefields of Destiny 2, whether you are a new player or a veteran.

Gateway Artist and 4 other exotic armor sets that will make your Warlock OP in Destiny 2

1) Verity’s Brow

Since Warlocks are space wizards in Destiny 2, the Verity’s Brow is the ideal exotic armor set piece. This is primarily due to its fantastic grenade regeneration abilities.

This particular exotic armor enhances grenade damage greatly, and nearby allies also gain energy, making it a perfect exotic helmet for a team of up to six.

Advantages:

Lowers Grenade cooldown to a great deal

Increases grenade damage buff up to 100%

Complements well with Energy weapons

2) Osmiomancy Gloves

Osmiomancy Gloves are a powerful pair of gauntlets introduced during Destiny 2’s The Witch Queen Expansion, designed to enhance the Stasis-wielding experience of Warlocks further. The exotic armor pieces are also infused with Coldsnap Grenade regeneration abilities.

Advantages:

Gives access to near-infinite grenade in PVE combat

Good choice to counter the Void sub-class of Warlocks.

3) Nezarec’s Sin

The Nezarec’s Sin is a helmet piece that complements Voidlocks very well. The helmet piece significantly boosts the recharge rate of ability, as long as players are incurring void damage kills.

Pairing this armor set up with a void weapon and some elemental well mods will enable players to constantly repair their void abilities and inflict heavy damage by gaining volatile rounds.

Advantages:

Can be utilized by all Warlock subclasses

Excels better in PVE combat

Excellent against Void sub-class as kills increase the ability to recharge energy rates.

4) Starfire Protocol

Starfire Protocol is a solid piece of exotic armor for PVE combat. It provides two fusion grenade charges and enables players to charge their Empowering Rift.

Both fusion grenades and the Empowering Rift cooldown gets reduced significantly, hence the Starfire Protocol can turn out to be a massive game changer in the latest season of Destiny 2.

Advantages:

Gives extra fusion grenade charge

Grenade Energy per Weapon Hit increases to 20% while empowered.

5) Gateway Artist

Gateway Artist Gauntlets are ideal for both PVP and PVE combat. This exotic armor lets Warlocks charge their grenades instantly, gain a super-charged Arc Soul, and get Amplified buffs.

This is a game changer in PVP combat, where the supercharged Arc Soul can deal devastating damage to enemies.

Furthermore, the Gateway Artist Gauntlet also gives players Amplified buffs on speed. Overall, the instant cooldown buffs feel great during the PVP battles in Destiny 2.

Advantages:

The supercharged Arc Soul makes a massive difference in PVP combat

Likewise, the Amplified buffs the players’ speed greatly, which feels reliable in competitive play.

Destiny 2’s 19th Season is up and rolling now. Season of the Seraph runs from December 6, 2022 to February 18, 2023. The game is available on PlayStation 5, Google Stadia, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Series S, and PC.

