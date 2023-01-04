Destiny 2 god roll guide: Dark Decider for PvP and PvE 

Dark Decider is among the two newest entries in the Destiny 2 Iron Banner inventory. Players can obtain this 720 RPM Auto Rifle by completing matches, gathering engrams, and leveling up Saladin's reputation. With so many Rapid Fire Framed Auto Rifles in the game, there are plenty of things that make Dark Decided one of a kind.

This article is based on the best perk combinations that players can get in this high-fire-rate Iron Banner Auto Rifle. Since Rapid Fire Framed weapons come with low Impact and Range, few perks exclusively tied to Iron Banner weapons can quickly shift the balance of power between a standard and an exclusive Legendary weapon.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Destiny 2 Dark Decider god roll guide for PvP and PvE

1) Usage and how to get it

Players can choose to play Iron Banner matches by equipping armor sets and emblems to gain bonus reputation ranks. After reaching rank 4 in Saladin's inventory, the Dark Decider Auto Rifle will be available for pickup with curated perks, including Subsistence and Gutshot Straight.

Once the weapon has been added to collections, one should simply play enough Iron Banner matches to accumulate Iron Engrams and focus them on Dark Decider within Saladin's inventory. Each focus requires one Engram, 100 Legendary Shards, and 20,000 Glimmers.

As mentioned earlier, Rapid Fire Framed Auto Rifles contain low base Impact and Range. However, players can take fights from longer ranges with perks such as Iron Reach. Other perks like Voltshot, Golden Tricorn, and Subsistence can grant different roles to this weapon in PvE.

2) PvP god roll

Dark Decider PvP god roll (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

Dark Decider is the only Rapid Fire Framed Auto Rifle with a Rangefinder perk. Hence, players can easily balance out both Stability and Range simultaneously with a specific perk combination.

The god roll for Dark Decider in Destiny 2 PvP is as follows:

Hammer Forged Rifling for increased Range.

Accurized Rounds for more Range on the weapon.

Iron Grip for increased Stability with the cost of reload speed.

Rangefinder for an increase in zoom and Range after aiming the weapon for a short duration.

Other perks, such as Dynamic Sway Reduction and Iron Reach, can be used. The former can grant approximately 20 Stability, and the latter can grant 20 Range to the weapon.

3) PvE god roll

Dark Decider PvE god roll (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

Due to its high fire rate, Dark Decider can be used as a Submachine Gun to wipe out adds (additional enemies) in low and medium-tier content. Players can use this weapon for many purposes with perks that can complement Arc 3.0 loadouts.

The best perk combinations for Dark Decider in Destiny 2 PvE are as follows:

Arrowhead Brake for Recoil and Handling.

Flared Magwell for Reload Speed and Stability.

Subsistence for auto-reload after kills.

Voltshot for jolting enemies after reloading on kills.

The Golden Tricorn is a great perk to choose from, especially if players are looking for Arc 3.0 ability-based loadouts. After activating the bonus, scoring a kill with either Grenade or melee kills can grant a 50% damage increase.

Poll : 0 votes