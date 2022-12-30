Xur is back in the fourth weekly reset of Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph, selling numerous gears for endgame and beginner loadouts. The Agent of the Nine is known for helping new and veteran players, as his offerings can always help everyone in the long run.

This week (December 30 to January 3), Xur's shop can be found on the Tower. Players can spawn at the Courtyard waypoint and take the stairs to the left that leads to the Hanger area. The image below will provide a clearer idea of Xur's location in Destiny 2.

Xur is located on Tower (Image via Destiny 2)

Disclaimer: The god rolls mentioned in this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Xur inventory this week in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph week 4

On the first page, players will be able to access four new Exotics, including the Prometheus Lens Trace Rifle, Shards of Galanor gauntlets, Doom Fang Pauldron gauntlets, and Skull of Dire Ahamkara helmets. The stats available are as follows:

Shards of Galanor: 15 Intellect and 14 Intellect.

Doom Fang Pauldron: 18 Recovery and 21 Intellect.

Skull of Dire Ahamkara: 15 Recovery and 16 Strength.

Among these, Doom Fang Pauldron and Skull of Dire Ahamkara are worth the purchase for Void loadouts on Titans and Warlocks. On the second page, both Hawkmoon and Dead Man's Tale are for sale with Rangefinder and Fourth Time's the Charm respectively.

Hawkmoon for sale this week on Xur (Image via Destiny 2)

Each of these gears requires 125,000 Glimmers, 200 Legendary Shards, 1 Exotic Cipher, and 1 Ascendant Shard.

In the Legendary section, players can choose to buy the Dire Promise Hand Cannon with the following perks:

Steadyhand HCS for Stability.

High Caliber Rounds for Range.

Auto-Loading Holster for reloading the weapon after equipping a different gear.

Elemental Capacitor for different buffs based on the equipped subclass.

Dire Promise for sale on Xur (Image via Bungie)

The second weapon comes in the form of a Whispering Slab Kinetic Bow, which has a Killing Wind and Vorpal Weapon combination. The Escape Velocity Submachine Gun consists of Overflow and Vorpal Weapon, which can be used inside PvE paired with Overload mods.

Gauntlets for Warlocks this week on Xur (Image via Destiny 2)

In the armor department, Warlocks can pick up the gauntlets with 23 Resilience alongside leg armor with 24 Recovery and 20 Discipline. Titans can get chest armor with 22 Recovery and 18 Discipline, alongside leg armor with 27 Resilience. Lastly, Hunters can get the head armor with 27 Resilience and 21 Strength.

