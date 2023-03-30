Destiny 2 content creator becomes first player to solo Root of Nightmares boss encounter

In an interesting turn of events, a Destiny 2 content creator named TheSnazzyRock has become the first player to solo the final boss encounter in the Root of Nightmares raid. Raids in Destiny 2 are some of the most difficult activities that the title has to offer. With the Lightfall expansion, Bungie introduced Root of Nightmares, another inclusion in this category. In it, players had to make their way through the Witness's terraformed ship to defeat Nezarec, the Final God of Pain.

The encounters in raids are designed in such a way that players will have to team up to complete them. The ideal size of the party is six players, but there are ways that a squad with two or three players can also beat raids. This is why TheSnazzyRock's win against Nezarec in Destiny 2 is quite worthy of admiration and worth talking about.

TheSnazzyRock beats Nezarec encounter in Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares raid

Unlike most raid bosses, Nezarec is rather weak, at least in terms of the health pool he has. However, the encounter involving him is slightly complex because there are a lot of things happening at the same time.

There are two basic aspects of this final boss battle in the Root of Nightmares raid. The first is the seed deposition mechanic, which is seen throughout the raid. The second is the sheer number of ads that spawn in the final boss arena. Without completing the seed deposition mechanics, it's impossible to trigger the damage phase.

For someone to solo a boss encounter in Destiny 2 is a skillful feat. And given that the raid has been live for a little over two weeks now, fans might find it rather interesting to see someone complete it so quickly as well.

This, however, isn't TheSnazzyRock's first rodeo. Prior to soloing Nezarec, he's managed to solo the Gatekeepers' encounter in the Vault of Glass raid. Moreover, he's also defeated the Caretaker battle single-handedly in the Vow of the Disciple — one of Destiny 2's most difficult raids.

These feats go to show that a fair amount of skill, along with some proper builds, can help an individual attain any goal that might seem improbable. Moreover, it's interesting to see someone utilize the new loadouts feature to the fullest. Although the individual has achieved similar feats in the past without loadouts, its presence does make things easier to achieve such feats in Bungie's offering.

