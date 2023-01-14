All Vow of the Disciple Raid Symbol callouts in Destiny 2

The Vow of the Disciple is the newest raid in Destiny 2. This was introduced alongside the Witch Queen expansion in the game. Although King's Fall was introduced to the game in the previous season, it was a reprised raid, so it cannot be classified as a new one.

Vow of the Disciple is arguably one of the most perplexing raids in the game. Not only does it have some really complex mechanics, but the final boss fight against Rhulk is also as difficult as the fight against Riven in the Last Wish raid in Destiny 2.

In the Vow of the Disciple, all the puzzles in the activity have some associated symbols. Without appropriate callouts, Guardians might run into some difficulty solving these puzzles. So here's a comprehensive list of all the symbols that Guardians will encounter during the raid.

Destiny 2 Vow of the Disciple raid symbol callouts

Interestingly enough, Bungie has an official set of callouts for each and every symbol that Guardians will come across during the Vow of the Disciple raid. Although the terminology used in these callouts is pretty simple, Guardians have further simplified it and in most cases, have come up with their own terminologies for it. But then again, these community and official callouts don't really stray far away from each other.

The official callouts were shared on an ArtStation account belonging to Dima Goryainov, the Destiny 2 Lead Concept Artist at Bungie. The callouts are as follows:

Worm

Savathun

Black Garden

Tower

Earth

Traveler

Worship

Redacted

Hive

Drink

Scorn

Love

Kill

Pyramid

Stop

Grieve

Remember

Give

Black Heart

Throneworld Ascendant Realm

Guardian

Fleet

Light

Witness

Activate

Enter

Darkness

These symbols can be seen throughout the raid and every encounter. Besides that, there's a wall inside the raid itself that Guardians will come across during the jumping puzzle after the Acquisition encounter in the game. Whenever Guardians come across this wall, they'll see a random symbol.

Since then, the community has made a list of all the symbols on this wall, but the message isn't pleasant. This message reads as follows:

"Hive, Scorn love Darkness, worship Witness. Pyramid Fleet enter Earth, stop Guardian. Witness commune Traveler, drink Light. Witness kill." When simplified, this message reads as "The Hive and Scorn Love the Darkness and Worship the Witness. The Pyramid Fleet Enters the Earth and Stops the Guardians. The Witness Communes with the Traveler and Drinks the Light. The Witness Kills."

It's commonly believed that this is a prophecy that will come true in Destiny 2 Lightfall. With the upcoming expansion a little over a month away, it'll be interesting to see the direction in which the story meanders once the expansion goes live. What makes it more interesting is that the prophecy is somewhat incomplete because it doesn't say who or what the Witness kills. All will be revealed once Lightfall arrives, and it's probably time for the Guardians to take the fight to the Darkness once and for all!

